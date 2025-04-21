Premier Global Production: Taking Center Stage

Troy Vollhoffer overcame a challenging industry to build Premier Global Production from scratch, and today, he looks to the future.

Troy Vollhoffer knows what it means to take on a challenge. Vollhoffer's father and grandfather both worked in show business during his youth. He caught the bug and decided to work in live entertainment himself.

However, in an industry where first-rate equipment and impeccable logistical capabilities are the mere baseline, money talks. Using his signing bonuses from his decade-long professional hockey career, Vollhoffer bought his first lighting system. In 1987, live production firm Premier Global Production (PGP) was born. As president and CEO of the company, Vollhoffer booked his first gig at Country Thunder, a music festival and an intellectual property he now owns today. In the '90s, he began working with larger names, Metallica, Def Leppard, and Rod Stewart, and due to an innate passion for show business, his success snowballed. Thanks to extensive research and networking efforts, he began attracting talented artists early in their careers to rent PGP lights and, therefore, build brand loyalty to PGP.

Today, PGP has two primary service divisions, lighting and staging, which includes lighting equipment, steel main stages and mobile stage systems, and, of course, talented and experienced technicians. From emerging artists at local festivals to household names on world tours, Vollhoffer and his team help entertainers put on their best shows at venues large and small.

The company's knack for keeping up to date with technology and industry trends plays a large role in its continued growth. Brighter and more sophisticated lights and stage systems with load-bearing capacities of nearly 400,000 pounds are just a few of the assets that help set PGP apart from its competition.

Equally important, however, is the experienced team Vollhoffer has assembled at PGP.

"Our veterans on staff have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly of this business, from severe weather conditions to stadium riots," says Vollhoffer, who was born in Saskatchewan, Canada, but has now lived in Nashville for over 25 years. "Those years of industry experience translate to solutions for challenges that may arise."

TIRELESS TEMPO

In 2024, Vollhoffer and team continued their role in impactful live production, including Jelly Roll's "The Beautifully Broken: Great Northern Tour," which led to a Lighting Company of The Year nomination. In 2025, PGP has 40 festivals slated from April through September in cities across North America. To better support artists often overseas, like Chris Stapleton and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the firm is expanding its production capabilities to Europe in the near future.

"I'm excited for what's next. We want to keep adding to what we do while maintaining the highest level of quality," says Vollhoffer. "There's nothing better than working hand in hand with an artist to make a show that's faster, better, and safer."

