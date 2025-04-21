Level5: Data-Driven Design, Observable Outcomes

Luke Kassler and Kurt Klassen of LEVEL5, an evidence-based design-build firm, empower credit unions and community-based financial institutions to achieve unprecedented and sustainable growth.

With a philosophy of everyday people helping fellow members, credit unions nationwide have spent the last century serving the needs of their members and communities. Today, required to navigate the industry's most complex landscape in history, financial institutions need some assistance of their own.

Luke Kassler, President with Kurt Klassen, Executive Vice President



According to a 2024 survey by FinanceBuzz, proximity to a branch is the number one reason most people open an account with their primary bank, accounting for 34% of respondents. Naturally, community banks and credit unions are looking toward expansion to serve more customers, but there's much to consider, from site selection to on-site technology integration.

With strategic consulting, real estate, integrated design, and construction services, evidence-based design-build firm LEVEL5 is made up of industry veterans who help financial institutions achieve measurable growth. Today, with changing consumer behaviors, brick-and-mortar branches act primarily as destinations for advisory services rather than solely transactions. Understanding the needs of each institution's member base, such as crafting a space that strikes the needed balance between high-tech and high-touch service, is the driving factor of data collection and subsequent strategy. When analyzing potential outcomes, LEVEL5 is meticulous, which has resulted in a 96% accuracy rate for forecasting loan and deposit growth.

"Creating a new branch is a huge challenge. Everything from the size of the facility to the location makes an impact," says Luke Kassler, president. "We demystify the process and streamline the number of decisions and contact points."

"In the financial world, you're either growing or you're dying," continues Kurt Klassen, executive vice president. "We work with our clients from the first idea to the final brick, incorporating five- to 10-year growth strategies catered to their particular market."

A Solid Foundation

Kassler and Klassen have led the LEVEL5 team in design-build projects from coast to coast, each bringing their own expertise, Kassler has an extensive background in real estate and Klassen in technology, to guide each project. Unique in their industry, both executives are hands on in each project from beginning to end, ensuring the best outcomes.

Strongly aligned with the community-driven goals of the clients they serve, the LEVEL5 team partners with credit unions and community banks on a philanthropic initiative called the LEVEL5 Foundation. The team allocates $250,000 a year to community programs that fight cancer, combat financial inequality, prioritize education, and much more.

"Creating a new branch is a huge challenge. We demystify the process and streamline the number of decisions and contact points." -LUKE KASSLER, PRESIDENT

"Credit unions and community banks do so much to improve their communities," says Kassler. "We don't want that to be lost in the work that we do. Our job is to act as an extension to their cause, providing these institutions the tools they need to make a bigger impact."

"It's satisfying to create a strategy and subsequent design that leads to the success of our clients and their communities," concludes Klassen. "We love being the team that brings their vision to reality."

SOURCE: Level5

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire