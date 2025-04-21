www.Blackkklansman.org: Undercover Detective Ron Stallworth's True Crime Memoir Became Spike Lee's True Crime Oscar Winner, "blackkklansman". He Excoriates The Naval Library Banning His New Book

Undercover Detective Ron Stallworth's debut real life true crime book "Black Klansman" (Flatiron/MacMillan) was a No. 1 New York Times best seller, garnered great reviews and became an Oscar-winning Spike Lee movie. Ron recently released his new real life true crime book "Gangs of Zion" (Legacy/Hachette). It since has been banned by U.S. government at a number of libraries they control, including the Navy's Armed Forces libraries at home and abroad. Ron's book is 8th on the Annapolis list of banned books. Ron is furious. As he points out: "They kept Hitler's "Mein Kamph" and other white supremacy readings, but my latest, "Gangs of Zion" they throw out!?"

Undercover Detective Ron Stallworth and John David Washington Who Played Him In "BlacKKKlansman



Republican-controlled state houses are attempting similar book bannings. As a result Ron Stallworth is in good company. Classics like Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale," Maya Angelou's "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," Kurt Vonnegut's "Slaughterhouse Five," and Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye" are among the "harmful" books being banned under an Idaho bill.

Ron Stallworth, who Spike Lee dubbed "an American Hero," states for the record: "I consider my book banning a badge of courage. Further, I condemn these contemptible government book bannings. It's such an act of cowardice."

The "Big Five" publishing houses - Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins, Macmillan Publishers, and Simon & Schuster - filed a joint lawsuit challenging the banning of books in U.S. schools and public libraries. Their suit challenges Idaho's House Bill 710, which became law on July 1, 2024. It requires libraries to move materials considered harmful to children to an area for adults only and forbids anyone under 18 from accessing library books with "sexual content." However, many of the banned books deal with themes of racism.

Ron Stallworth adds: "With politicians, law firms, universities, etc., all cowering and kissing Trump's ass, someone has to stand up and say the Emperor has no clothes. I've never run from a battle and I will not now."

The Big Five publishers are joined in their lawsuit by Sourcebooks, the Authors Guild and the Donnelly Public Library District, as well as several authors, a teacher, two students and two parents. Nihar Malaviya, chief executive officer of Penguin Random House, called the Idaho bill "blatantly discriminatory, broad and vague."

