Mike Durkin: Small Business Owners Push for Stronger Oversight of Unregulated Caregivers on Web Platforms

In an effort to safeguard vulnerable members of the community, Mike Durkin and Mike Durkin Jr., the father-son team behind ComForCare's home care services in Mercer County, NJ, are meeting with state and federal legislators to raise urgent concerns about the risks posed by unlicensed and unqualified caregivers found through popular online care platforms.

HCAoA Meeting in Washington, DC

Mike Durkin Jr. in Attendance of Home Care Association of America Meeting in Washington, DC

The Durkins are advocating for tighter regulation and enforcement in the fast-changing in-home care industry, where digital platforms have outpaced the regulatory framework intended to protect clients and workers alike. Their efforts are driven by growing evidence that some websites are enabling unregulated labor, skipping background checks, and operating without the professional oversight required by New Jersey and federal laws.

"Families deserve to know that the caregiver entering their loved one's home is qualified, vetted, and supervised," said Mike Durkin Sr. "Unfortunately, some platforms sidestep essential safeguards, placing both patients and caregivers at serious risk. The stories and lawsuits we've seen are shocking."

Their concerns echo those of other licensed and accredited care agencies, who point to mounting reports and investigations highlighting significant dangers such as:

Untrained, unlicensed caregivers entering homes without proper oversight

Lack of protections like liability insurance and workers' compensation

Verified instances of theft, abuse, and even death caused by unqualified caregivers

Lost tax revenue from unreported wages and misclassified workers

These are not hypothetical risks. National media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, CBS News, and ABC News have published investigations linking unregulated caregiver arrangements to tragic outcomes.

"It's not just about fair business practices-it's about safety, transparency, and accountability," said Mike Durkin Jr. "When platforms offer access to caregivers without holding them to regulatory standards, they're putting lives at risk and misleading families."

As licensed operators of a home care agency in Mercer County, the Durkins are urging lawmakers to require all caregiver platforms to comply with the same licensing and accreditation standards that apply to professional home care providers. They argue that any organization profiting from in-home care services should be subject to the same rules designed to protect seniors, individuals with disabilities, and their families.

Families looking for dependable, high-quality care in Mercer County are encouraged to work with licensed and accredited home care agencies that prioritize safety, supervision, and compassionate service.

ComForCare provides compassionate and professional in-home care services in Mercer County, NJ, supporting older adults and individuals with disabilities to live independently, safely, and with dignity. Their services include personal care, dementia care, transitional care, and around-the-clock support, all delivered by trained, licensed caregivers under RN supervision.

