Alconost INC: US-Based Localization Company Alconost Officially Partners With DeNA to Help Global Game Developers Reach More Japanese Players Through the AndApp Game Publishing Platform

Japanese Game Market Entry via AndApp by Alconost & DeNA

Through their partnership, Alconost and DeNA offer a Japanese market entry service for overseas game developers and publishers who want to reach Japanese players and for Japanese game companies looking to expand their titles' presence in the country.

This collaboration combines Alconost's expertise in localization and globalization with DeNA's technological and marketing capabilities to lower entry barriers for game developers in Japan while maintaining high-quality standards and an exceptional user experience at optimized cost.

Partnership key benefits:

Free implementation and deployment on DeNA's AndApp platform: Dedicated technical support through the entire process on AndApp. This includes a complimentary developer account setup with zero fees until the game generates sales. Higher revenue share: Game developers will receive an increased revenue share (compared to the other major gaming platforms) for the first six months after launch on AndApp with this partnership. Free AndApp promotional support: Each game title will receive extensive promotion on the AndApp platform at no cost.

4. Complimentary promotional materials localization from English/Simplified Chinese into Japanese (up to 5,000 English characters).

5. Discounted professional localization services: A dedicated Japanese game localization team of expert native translators and project managers utilizes advanced AI localization tools (LM/NMT) to quickly deliver high-quality localized content at any scale, balancing speed, accuracy, and cost.

The Market Opportunity

The Japanese market exceeded $22 billion in 2024 and is estimated to value more than $53 billion by 2033, representing one of the world's most valuable gaming ecosystems. But this highly competitive landscape requires developers to launch on established platforms that reach the right audiences and effectively communicate each game's unique appeal through culturally nuanced localization.

About AndApp

AndApp is DeNA's cross-platform solution that allows players to enjoy smartphone games on PC. The platform features:

High-value user base: AndApp guarantees exceptional user retention rates and substantial average monthly billings

Cross-platform functionality: Players can sync smartphone game data with their PC for seamless gaming experiences

Standalone capability: Games can be played directly through AndApp without requiring a smartphone

Reward system: Players earn "AndApp points" through in-game purchases and completed missions, and exchange them for Mobacoins and other rewards.

Company Overview

Alconost Inc.

Alconost handles every aspect of localization - from translation and cultural adaptation to continuous multilingual content updates and engineering.

Since 2004, we have helped companies of all sizes - from indie app and game developers to industry leaders like Vizor - connect with audiences in 120+ languages worldwide.

Our approach combines linguistic expertise, cultural intelligence, and advanced technology to handle every aspect of your global expansion. We offer fully custom localization services to fit any budget and needs.

DeNA Co., Ltd.

DeNA Co., Ltd. is a major Japanese conglomerate with a 25-year history. The company's portfolio includes innovative gaming platforms such as Mobage, live community services, and diverse businesses in healthcare, sports, smart cities, and mobility. DeNA's corporate culture emphasizes customer-centric innovation, diverse team building, and breaking traditional frameworks to create new value.

SOURCE: Alconost INC

