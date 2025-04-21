NovaSight Ltd. Achieves Major Milestone: Insurance Coverage Secured for Eye-Tracking-Based Digital Amblyopia Therapy

FDA-cleared CureSight therapy now reimbursed by Elevance Health, expanding access to effective digital treatment for lazy eye in children

NovaSight Ltd., a global leader in digital vision care solutions, proudly announces that its innovative, home-based digital therapy for amblyopia (lazy eye) is now covered by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (Elevance Health, Inc.) insurance plans. This marks a pivotal milestone in the transformation of pediatric vision care, significantly expanding access to effective amblyopia treatment for children across the United States.

CureSight

Eye-Tracking-Based Digital Amblyopia Therapy Device

This new development follows the inclusion of CureSight's amblyopia therapy under Anthem's updated medical policy (MED.00145 - Digital Therapy Devices for Treatment of Amblyopia), which now recognizes home-based digital treatments for amblyopia as medically necessary for children aged 4 to 9 years. Anthem, one of the largest health benefits companies in the United States, now enables millions of families to access NovaSight's FDA-cleared, clinically validated solution with the support of their health insurance.

This policy includes three dedicated CPT codes for CureSight:

Two technical components for the supply, installation and remote treatment management,

One professional component for physician services related to remote patient and treatment monitoring

"Our mission has always been to reshape the future of vision care using cutting-edge technology," said Ran Yam, CEO and Co-Founder of NovaSight. "This insurance coverage decision reflects the growing recognition of the clinical value of our eye-tracking-based therapy and represents a major win for both providers and families."

The support and advocacy from the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (AAPOS) played a critical role in achieving this milestone. Their leadership has been instrumental in shaping a path forward for broader adoption of digital therapies in pediatric ophthalmology.

"This coverage decision is a game-changer for pediatric eye care," said Dr. John M. DeVaro, Pediatric Ophthalmologist at Children's Eye Institute of Savannah. "CureSight offers a more engaging and effective alternative to patching, and with insurance coverage now in place, we can finally provide this advanced treatment to more children who need it-regardless of their financial background. It's a major step forward for both patients and providers. Healthcare providers and families should be encouraged to explore this newly covered treatment option and join the movement towards effective and more accessible eye care for children."

About CureSight:

CureSight leverages proprietary eye-tracking technology and cloud-based remote monitoring to deliver comfortable, engaging, and personalized amblyopia therapy from the comfort of home. Randomized controlled studies published in top peer-reviewed scientific journals have shown that treatment with CureSight is clinically superior to traditional eye patching, with improved patient adherence and satisfaction.

CureSight trains the visual system to use both eyes simultaneously, while the user watches any streamed video content of choice through treatment glasses. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms and eye-tracking technology, CureSight blurs the center of vision of the dominant eye using real-time image processing according to the momentary eye gaze. This dichoptic presentation encourages the visual system to receive the image's fine details through the amblyopic eye which results in improved visual acuity. In addition, stereoacuity and 3D perception are developed as the brain learns to work with both eyes simultaneously. The device is designed to be used at home while the treatment is being remotely monitored by the eye care professionals via a cloud application.

About NovaSight Ltd.:

NovaSight is a growing MedTech company dedicated to revolutionizing pediatric vision care through advanced technology and bringing it into the digital age. Founded in 2016, NovaSight has experienced rapid growth by delivering complete end-to-end eye tracking-based solutions for accurate diagnostic, treatment and prevention of early vision disorders.

NovaSight's flagship product CureSight, is an eye tracking-based device for the treatment of amblyopia intended to replace traditional eye patching. The EyeSwift®PRO system is a comprehensive vision diagnostics device that accurately and objectively screens for multiple vision impairments within seconds. Additional pipeline products include the TrackSight® SaaS application for myopia (short-sightedness) control, using AI-based eye tracking technology, with the objective of providing an affordable and accessible solution to help combat the myopia global epidemic.

