Cummins Inc: A Future Full of Possibilities - Advancing Power Integration

Adun Fashogbon, a Technical Controls Specialist at Cummins' Power Integration Center in Minnesota, shares her excitement for the future and the importance of gratitude:

Q: If you had a twin, what important advice could you give them?

Adun Fashogbon: First, try everything once, right? You never know what's out there, and you won't know whether you like something or not until you explore it. Keep an open mind.

I'd also tell them to make sure they do something every day that sparks joy - because that's what life is about. It's about living joyfully and finding those moments that light you up.

And finally, practice gratitude. It might seem like the smallest virtue, but it's one of the most powerful. It's simple, but it can make all the difference.

Q: How is your team shaping the future of our industry?

Adun Fashogbon: I work for the Power Integration Center, a microgrid testing facility located in Fridley, Minnesota. Cummins has built a strong reputation over the past hundred years manufacturing engines and power-generating systems.

With the industry move towards cleaner sources of power and energy, it becomes imperative for us to best understand how all of these new assets and technologies work together. It's not just something that we, as a company, want to understand - it's something the entire industry is looking to better comprehend.

That's where the Power Integration Center comes in. It's a place where you can easily test the mix of all these new assets - solar panels, hydrogen fuel cells, electrolyzers and battery energy storage systems - and see how they seamlessly work together as one system, because that's the future.

Q: What sets a great team apart?

Adun Fashogbon: I'm fortunate to be part of a great team, and the first thing that comes to mind is strong leadership. A team is only as good as the captain steering the ship, right? The clarity and vision that leadership provides give the team the strength and motivation to keep moving forward. Another key factor is collaboration.

Q: What makes you most excited about the future?

Adun Fashogbon: What excites me most about the future is the unknown - the possibilities we haven't even imagined yet.

When I think back a few generations, I'm sure my great-grandmother would have been amazed by the technological advances of her time. But just imagine how blown away she would be by the world we live in today. I know the future will be even better than it is now. That's what excites me.

I hope I'm here 50 years from now to see how the world has evolved. Working at Cummins and contributing to the work we do here makes me proud to be part of shaping that future.

Opened in 2022, the Cummins Power Integration Center (PIC) is a 20,000 sq ft microgrid lab in Minnesota, where technicians and engineers collaborate to design, configure, test and validate advanced microgrid power systems. Click here for a virtual tour or find out more about the four main components of the PIC.

