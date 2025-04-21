Serve You Rx Named a Top Workplace for the Second Consecutive Year

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has awarded Serve You Rx a Top Workplaces honor for the second year. This prestigious recognition is based solely on authentic employee feedback from a third-party survey. Employees are the exclusive decision-makers in determining whether a company culture merits this distinction.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace for the second consecutive year reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a positive environment where our team can thrive," said Justin Jasniewski, CEO of Serve You Rx. "This repeated honor validates our dedication to creating a people-first culture that prioritizes flexibility and work-life balance."

Serve You Rx is headquartered in Milwaukee and has remote employees strategically positioned across the country, with approximately one-third of the workforce operating remotely. This adaptable approach to modern workplace dynamics creates an environment where employees can provide exceptional service while maintaining a work-life balance. This positive workplace culture directly translates to better experiences for Serve You Rx's partners, clients, and members.

About Serve You Rx

Serve You Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) with unquestionable flexibility and an unwavering commitment to doing what's best for its clients. The company delivers exceptional service and tailored, cost-effective benefit solutions to insurance brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, and clients nationwide. Independent and privately held for nearly 40 years, Serve You Rx can implement new groups in 30 days or less and say "yes" to a wide variety of viable solutions. Known for its adaptability, quality, and client-centricity, Serve You Rx aims to be a benchmark for better client service.

