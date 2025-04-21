Data Acquisition System Market worth $3.73 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data acquisition system market is projected to grow from USD 2.80 billion in 2025 to USD 3.73 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The rising complexity of products requiring multi-domain validation is driving DAQ system demand. As mechanical, electrical, and digital technologies converge, synchronized data collection becomes crucial for performance evaluation. DAQ systems enable integrated tracking from sensors to system responses.

Data Acquisition System Market

Data Acquisition System Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 2.80 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 3.73 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Speed, Use case and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Cybersecurity threats Key Market Opportunities Surging demand for high-speed connectivity technologies such as 5G Key Market Drivers Increasing implementation of Industry 5.0 across aerospace and automotive sectors

The report also includes various industries: aerospace & defense, energy & power, automotive & transportation, healthcare, food & beverages, wireless communication & infrastructure, civil structures, research & development, and other industries (chemicals and electronics & semiconductors).

Hardware segment captured majority of market share in 2024

In 2024, the hardware segment dominated the data acquisition system market due to its role in acquiring real-time data from the physical world. DAQ hardware consists of key components, including sensors, signal conditioners, and analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), which transform analog signals such as temperature and pressure into digital data. While software continues to advance, high-quality hardware remains essential for maintaining data accuracy and system integrity. Industries such as aerospace, automotive, energy, and manufacturing depend on durable hardware capable of operating in harsh environments, with multi-channel and modular platforms that support sophisticated testing and monitoring procedures.

Ultra-high (>100 MS/S) segment to exhibit second-highest CAGR in data acquisition system market during forecast period

The ultra-high (>100 MS/s) segment of the data acquisition system industry is estimated to record the highest CAGR due to rising demand for high-frequency, high-resolution data in advanced applications. Industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, telecom, and electronics require real-time inspection of fast-varying signals beyond the capabilities of traditional DAQ systems. Growth is further driven by trends in electrification, autonomous systems, and high-performance testing.

Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing market throughout forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for data acquisition systems, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding automation, and strong demand for real-time monitoring. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are fueling growth with robust manufacturing in automobiles, electronics, and energy. The push toward Industry 4.0 and smart factories has increased demand for advanced DAQ systems supporting automation and predictive maintenance. Government investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, and electric vehicles further boost the market.

Key Players

The data acquisition system companies includes several Tier I and II players, such as National Instruments (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Spectris (UK), AMETEK Inc. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Tektronix Inc. (US), Adlink Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Hioki E.E. Corporation (Japan), and Dewesoft D.O.O. (Slovenia), among others.

