Cell Based Assays Market worth US$27.55 billion by 2030 with 9.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cell Based Assays Market, valued at US$17.29 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.1%, reaching US$17.84 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$27.55 billion by 2030. Several factors contribute to the growth of the cell-based assays market, including the increasing demand for drug discovery and development, the rising preference for cell-based assays over traditional methods, government support and funding for cell-based research, and efforts by the FDA to reduce animal testing. Additionally, the growing prevalence of cancer is driving demand in this sector. The increasing number of strategic alliances aimed at accelerating innovations in drug discovery is also expected to boost growth. Furthermore, the expanding applications of cell-based assays in chronic diseases and personalized medicine will likely support market growth in the coming years.

By Based on segment, in 2024, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies led the cell-based assays market. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for drug discovery and development, particularly due to the rising prevalence of cancer. The growing number of research & development activities aimed at creating new pharmaceutical and biotech drugs and therapies is expected to further propel segmental growth. Additionally, a heightened focus on personalized medicine is anticipated to contribute to the segment's expansion. Moreover, increasing investments and funding for cell-based research are expected to promote further growth in the coming years.

By geography, the cell-based assays market is divided into six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in this market, driven by a heightened focus on developing cell-based therapies, substantial government investments and funding for research and development, and a rapidly expanding healthcare sector. Additionally, the modernization of healthcare infrastructure and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies for research and clinical applications are anticipated to further support the growth of cell-based assays in the Asia Pacific region.

The key players in the cell-based assays market include BD (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Charles River Laboratories (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Revvity (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Promega Corporation (US), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US), Carna Biosciences, Inc. (Japan), Intertek Group Plc (UK), BICO (Sweden), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (US), Reaction Biology (US), AAT Bioquest, Inc. (US), Pestka Biomedical Laboratories, Inc. (US), Neuromics (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US), BellBrook Labs (US), Profacgen (US), BMG LABTECH (Germany), Hanugen Therapeutics (India), Altogen Labs (US), and BioAgilytix (US).

Merck KGaA (Germany):

is a leading provider of solutions and services for research, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical drug development and production in the global life sciences industry. The company offers tools, services, and digital platforms to empower researchers in a wide range of fields. The company has a strong customer base across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa through a combination of direct sales teams, distributors, and wholesalers. Additionally, the company continues to focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, expansions, and collaborations.

DANAHER CORPORATION (US):

is a leading innovator in life sciences and diagnostics. It offers a wide range of products and services for medical, industrial, and commercial applications and has a robust presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company also focuses on forming strategic alliances to strengthen its global footprint. For example, in October 2023, Danaher Corporation's Beckman Coulter Life Sciences partnered with 10x Genomics to enhance automation solutions for single-cell assay workflows. Additionally, Danaher is committed to expanding its facilities to grow its business. In May 2022, Cytiva announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Grens, Switzerland. This site will produce single-use kits for the Sepax and Sefia cell processing systems and consumables for the Xuri cell expansion systems.

