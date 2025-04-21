The Michaels Organization: Michaels Welcomes New Executive Vice President

Genevieve Bauer Joins Leadership Team Overseeing Management Operations

The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate with full service capabilities in development, property management, construction, and investment, announced today that Genevieve Bauer has joined its Leadership Team as Executive Vice President of Management Operations.

A senior real estate executive with deep experience in property management operations across all housing sectors including market-rate, affordable, student, and military housing, Bauer is positioned to succeed Kimberlee Schreiber, president of Michaels Management, who has announced her intention to retire in two years.

"We truly cannot express how grateful we are to Kimberlee for her leadership and dedication to Michaels," said Matt Sullivan, Michaels' Chief Operating Officer. "She has been with Michaels for more than 15 years, the last ten in the role of President, as our portfolio grew by more than 30,000 units and our geographic footprint increased by four states. She has deeply embedded our mission of creating Communities that Lift Lives into our culture and has been a role model for all those who have had the pleasure of working for and with her," Sullivan said.

Under Schreiber's leadership, Michaels Management has been the recipient of multiple awards, including being named Property Management Company of the Year three times by The National Association of Homebuilders.

Bauer's appointment now as EVP will provide an opportunity for her to embark on a tour of Michaels' extensive portfolio, which extends from coast to coast, as well as Hawaii and the Caribbean. She will work side-by-side with Schreiber and the other members of Schreiber's executive leadership in all aspects of property operations, including financial management, resident services, compliance, and technology.

"I am delighted to welcome Gen to Michaels and look forward to her leading our management team into the future with great success," said Schreiber. "All of Michaels' achievements over the past half century are due to our people--our great teammates who live our mission to Lift the Lives of our residents and each other. Gen embraces our culture and our mission and will be supported by the best team in the business," Schreiber said.

Bauer comes to Michaels from MAXX Properties where she served as Chief Operating Officer. Her prior experience also includes Senior Vice President roles at Balfour Beatty Communities and WinnCompanies. She holds a Certified Property Management designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management and a Certified Defense Privatization Manager Designation from the Military Housing Lodging Institute. In 2008, she was recognized with an "Up and Comer" Award by Multifamily Executive Management for her success "tangibly contributing to the financial success of her company."

Educated at the University of Denver, Bauer holds a Master's Degree in Leadership and Organizations. Her industry involvement includes serving as Past Chair of the NAA's Apartment Careers Committee and as Past Chair of the Privatized Military Housing Committee. Her volunteer service includes being a founding member of the National Training Committee for Entryway, a nonprofit organization dedicated to career training and economic self-sufficiency.

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property and asset management, construction, and investment. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

