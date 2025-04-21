Sunny Khan: JRM Construction Management Completes Elevated Main Lobby Revitalization at 801 Brickell Avenue in Miami

JRM Construction Management is excited to announce the successful completion of a high-end lobby enhancement project at 801 Brickell Avenue, executed in collaboration with A+I architecture, and Claro architecture. Crafted to combine luxury with practical functionality, this transformation creates a refined atmosphere that aligns seamlessly with ownership's vision for the Class A property.

801 Brickell Lobby



The newly renovated main lobby now boasts a striking library lounge, featuring a raised platform and premium Hakwood European Oak flooring. Elegant bench seating, decorative railings, and thoughtfully placed planters contribute to a warm and welcoming environment for tenants and visitors alike. High-end finishes, including Tambour and Panbeton wall paneling, elevate the overall aesthetic while refurbished elevator cab doors and jambs add a polished finishing touch.

In addition to the library lounge, the project includes the introduction of a modern café outfitted with premium finishes, a folding transaction pass-through window, and a service door that connects to the exterior plaza. At the parking level, formerly underutilized storage rooms have been thoughtfully repurposed for equipment use, further improving operational efficiency throughout the property.

"We're proud to have delivered an upgraded lobby that not only looks beautiful but also enhances the everyday experience for 801's tenants and guests," said Adam Spitalnick, VP, Managing Director, JRM South. "Working alongside A+I architecture, and Claro architecture allowed us to bring together expertise in design and project management to achieve a truly exceptional result."

From concept to completion, JRM's commitment to meticulous craftsmanship and collaborative partnerships ensured that every detail was executed to ownership's exacting standards. This successful project underscores JRM Construction Management's dedication to delivering construction solutions that seamlessly integrate quality, style, and innovation.

