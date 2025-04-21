Behavioral Innovations Appoints Ed Maher as Chief Executive Officer

Behavioral Innovations announces the appointment of Ed Maher as Chief Executive Officer. Maher succeeds Dino Eliopoulos, who has played an instrumental role in the company's growth and success, and will transition into the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Ed Maher has been a key part of Behavioral Innovations' leadership team since 2020, serving most recently as President and Chief Operating Officer. In these roles, he has been integral to the organization's strategic expansion, operational excellence, and unwavering focus on delivering compassionate care to children and families.

"Since 2000, we've built a legacy of leading with heart, with purpose, and with unwavering commitment," said Maher. "Our culture is rooted in growth, whether it's the clients we serve or the passionate team behind them. We understand the work isn't easy, but it's deeply meaningful-because every effort helps change the lives of children and families who need us most."

A seasoned healthcare business leader, clinician, and educator, Maher has over 30 years of experience and a strong record of leading multi-state clinical growth and operations. His expertise includes center growth strategy, mature market development, same-store optimization, and acquisition integration.

"We don't just lead in our field-we help shape it. Because at our core, we are more than a company-we are a community, made up of those we serve and the passionate people who serve them," said Maher. "And when our community feels empowered and appreciated, the impact they make echoes far beyond the walls of our clinics-it helps define the future of care."

As Behavioral Innovations celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025, Maher's leadership will continue to be rooted in the mission that has defined the company for more than two decades: to transform lives through compassionate, evidence-based ABA therapy.

Behavioral Innovations is a leading provider of ABA therapy, with over 90 centers nationally. With a focus on early intervention ABA, they have expanded their service offerings to include assessment and diagnosis as well as social skills training.

