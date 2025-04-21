Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Gold auf 4.000 USD? Goldman Sachs sagen Ja - und bei Forge sitzt der Ex-CFO von Newmont mit am Tisch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2025 17:02 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Behavioral Innovations Appoints Ed Maher as Chief Executive Officer

Finanznachrichten News

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2025 / Behavioral Innovations announces the appointment of Ed Maher as Chief Executive Officer. Maher succeeds Dino Eliopoulos, who has played an instrumental role in the company's growth and success, and will transition into the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Ed Maher, CEO

Ed Maher, CEO

Ed Maher has been a key part of Behavioral Innovations' leadership team since 2020, serving most recently as President and Chief Operating Officer. In these roles, he has been integral to the organization's strategic expansion, operational excellence, and unwavering focus on delivering compassionate care to children and families.

"Since 2000, we've built a legacy of leading with heart, with purpose, and with unwavering commitment," said Maher. "Our culture is rooted in growth, whether it's the clients we serve or the passionate team behind them. We understand the work isn't easy, but it's deeply meaningful-because every effort helps change the lives of children and families who need us most."

A seasoned healthcare business leader, clinician, and educator, Maher has over 30 years of experience and a strong record of leading multi-state clinical growth and operations. His expertise includes center growth strategy, mature market development, same-store optimization, and acquisition integration.

"We don't just lead in our field-we help shape it. Because at our core, we are more than a company-we are a community, made up of those we serve and the passionate people who serve them," said Maher. "And when our community feels empowered and appreciated, the impact they make echoes far beyond the walls of our clinics-it helps define the future of care."

As Behavioral Innovations celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025, Maher's leadership will continue to be rooted in the mission that has defined the company for more than two decades: to transform lives through compassionate, evidence-based ABA therapy.

About Behavioral Innovations

Behavioral Innovations is a leading provider of ABA therapy, with over 90 centers nationally. With a focus on early intervention ABA, they have expanded their service offerings to include assessment and diagnosis as well as social skills training.

Contact Information

Ashly Joys
Senior Director of Marketing
ajoys@bi-aba.com

.

SOURCE: Behavioral Innovations



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.