American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers: American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers Issues Public Statement Supporting Rule of Law

In light of recent events, the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) has issued a public statement reflecting the collective position of the organization in support of the rule of law. The statement below was reviewed and approved by the AAML House of Governors on April 14, 2025.

The AAML joins other legal and professional organizations committed to the protection of equal access to justice and the due process rights of families and the importance of the rule of law. Recent Executive Orders, and other public statements and press releases from the Office of the President of the United States undermine the public's faith in an independent judicial process and the rule of law, threaten the safety and security of judges, lawyers, and litigants, and erode trust and respect for our profession and state family justice courts. The AAML will continue to honor its mission to ensure justice and fairness for all persons involved in family court matters irrespective of race, socio-economic status, gender, sexual orientation, or religious affiliation.

AAML President Laura Belleau stated, "Our commitment to justice and fairness in family law is unwavering. We will continue to advocate for the rights of all individuals involved in family court matters, regardless of their background."

The AAML remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for the rights of families and upholding the principles of justice and fairness in family law practice. The organization will continue to work alongside other legal entities to protect the integrity of the judicial process and support the professionals dedicated to serving families in need.

