The Indiana Toll Road Observes National Work Zone Awareness Week

"Respect the Zone so we all get home"

ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR), proudly observes National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW), April 21-25. This national reminder highlights the shared responsibility of protecting the lives of road workers and motorists alike, respecting the zone so we all get home.

In conjunction with NWZAW, ITRCC is currently undertaking its major pavement rehabilitation project, PUSH 4.0, which spans 34 miles from the Ohio state line to Howe, Indiana. This extensive project is designed to improve the customer experience for all ITR motorists. PUSH 4.0 is an important time to remind drivers to exercise extra caution when navigating through work zones.

"Work zones represent progress. Most incidents occur because of distracted, speeding, or inattentive driving," ITRCC's Director of Infrastructure said. "Drivers can help reduce that risk by slowing down, staying focused, and respecting work zones."

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and Indiana State Police (ISP), in partnership with ITRCC, will promote work zone safety tips throughout the week. Together, we're reenforcing the importance of staying alert and slowing down to save lives.

Safe Driving Tips for Roadwork Zones:

Stay focused : Eliminate distractions and give your full attention to the road.

Slow down : Follow posted speed limits and be prepared for sudden changes in traffic flow.

Watch for workers : Always remain alert for crew members and equipment near travel lanes.

Maintain a safe distance: Allow extra space between your vehicle and others to reduce the risk of incidents.

Let's treat every week like National Work Zone Awareness Week. Drive safely and remember, respect the zone so we all get home.

### END ###

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

For current traffic and construction updates, visit www.indianatollroad.org or follow @IndianaTollRoad on Facebook or X (Twitter).

Contact Information

Yvette Leyva

Communications Manager

yleyva@indianatollroad.org

5742614028





SOURCE: Indiana Toll Road

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire