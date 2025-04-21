The recent 50 States of Solar report from NC Clean Energy Technology Center identifies three trends in state policy activities and the top five distributed solar actions in Q1 2025. From pv magazine USA The NC Clean Energy Technology Center (NCCETC) released its 50 States of Solar Q1 2025 quarterly report, which finds many states considering "new major revisions" to net metering policy, changes in distributed solar valuation, interconnection rules, community solar, residential fixed charges, residential demand and solar charges, and third-party ownership. This quarter, the report also looks at ...

