Azazie Makes a Statement at London's National Wedding Show with Bold Bridal Looks and the UK's Largest Pop-Up Experience

LONDON, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, Azazie, the global leader in online bridalwear, made an unforgettable impression at The National Wedding Show at ExCeL London. Located at Stand D70, the brand unveiled its most expansive UK presentation to date-a thoughtfully curated bridalwear collection celebrating inclusivity, modern romance, and personal expression. The showcase offered attendees an exclusive first look at Azazie's highly anticipated London Pop-Up, alongside a glimpse into the wedding trends set to define 2025.

Breaking Tradition, Embracing Individuality

Azazie redefined what bridal looks like in 2025. Across six high-energy catwalk shows, the brand debuted everything from sweeping fairytale gowns to clean-cut modern silhouettes, tailored bridal pantsuits, and bridesmaid dresses in vibrant hues. This season's focus? Celebrating self-expression. Every look was designed with today's bride in mind.

The Pop-Up Everyone's Talking About

Visitors were given an exclusive first look-and first access-to Azazie's 2-Day London Pop-Up, happening April 19-20. With over 750 garments available to try on, it's the largest single-location preview Azazie has ever hosted in the UK. Highlights include:

500+ Bridesmaid Dresses in 80+ colours and sizes 4-34





in 80+ colours and sizes 4-34 150 Wedding Dresses ranging from timeless lace to daring fashion-forward cuts





ranging from timeless lace to daring fashion-forward cuts 25 Flower Girl Dresses





25 Junior Bridesmaid Looks





25 Mother-of-the-Bride Dresses





25 Occasionwear Styles, perfect for black-tie guests or second looks

With just a quick QR scan, brides secured their personalised fitting appointments-complete with expert stylists and on-the-spot advice for curating their wedding wardrobe with ease.

Not Just a Booth-An Experience

Azazie went beyond the typical vendor setup and built an immersive showroom-style space, where guests could slip into gowns, explore fabric swatches, and chat directly with the team about fit, customisation, and the perks of Azazie's seamless online shopping experience.

Fan-favourite Spin-to-Win returned, offering prizes like stretch satin scrunchies, wedding garters, jewellery boxes, and 10% off vouchers-adding a little extra sparkle to every visit.

Expanding Its Footprint in the UK

Following a successful showing in Birmingham, Azazie's London debut drew thousands of visitors, including entire bridal parties discovering the brand's affordable, size-inclusive, made-to-order model for the very first time.

With a growing UK presence and increasing demand, Azazie is solidifying its role as the go-to destination for modern brides who want standout style without the boutique markup.

Ready to Say Yes?

To learn more about Azazie's full UK offering or to book your spot at the upcoming London Pop-Up, visit www.azazie.com.

ABOUT AZAZIE

Azazie is the leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-tailer, providing an array of bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, evening wear, and accessories. Designed in Los Angeles, Azazie disrupts the traditional wedding industry by offering made-to-order gowns at an affordable price point. The brand is dedicated to promoting body-positive fashion, ensuring that all dresses-available in sizes 0-30-are meticulously cut and sewn to order. Explore our website to discover hundreds of bridal and bridesmaid gowns and dresses in over 80+ stunning color options.

Media Contact:

pr@azazie.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/azazie-makes-a-statement-at-londons-national-wedding-show-with-bold-bridal-looks-and-the-uks-largest-pop-up-experience-302432804.html