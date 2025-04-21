Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Ventures Welcomes Jon Najarian as Strategic Consultant to Champion No Limit Brand Platforms

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRNL), an emerging force in the intersection of software and gaming development technology, is proud to announce that Jon Najarian has officially joined the company as a strategic consultant. Najarian, a former NFL linebacker turned renowned market analyst, trader, and media personality, will bring his financial expertise, brand visibility, and powerful network to support Greenlite's expanding portfolio of No Limit platforms.

Under the terms of the agreement between Greenlite Ventures and Jon Najarian, he will serve on the advisory board as well as brand ambassador. In this capacity, Najarian will help advise and promote the company's technology, mission, and growth initiatives.

"Jon's reach and credibility in both the financial and sports worlds make him a perfect partner for our company," said a spokesperson for Greenlite Ventures. "We're thrilled to welcome his insights and influence as we accelerate the rollout of our No Limit platforms, including fantasy sports, sportsbooks, AI-driven sports advisory services, and exchange technologies."

"I'm excited to join Greenlite Ventures at a time of explosive innovation in sports technology and finance," said Najarian. "The No Limit brand has the potential to redefine the fan experience and create significant shareholder value. I look forward to contributing to the company's success and sharing its vision with my audience."

Greenlite Ventures continues to build a strong foundation in the evolving digital sports ecosystem and is confident that Jon Najarian's involvement will significantly amplify its brand and business development initiatives.

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc. Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink:GRNL) is focused on developing transformative software and crypto solutions for the gaming and crypto industries. With an experienced team and a robust portfolio of innovative technologies, Greenlite Ventures is setting the standard for the future of gaming and blockchain innovation. Website: https://greenliteventures.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, and technological risks pertaining to the Company's business may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

