International Ag Alliance Expands to New Zealand with Addition of Arotahi Agribusiness

The International Ag Alliance (IAA), a coalition uniting top agricultural land firms across the globe, has added Arotahi Agribusiness as its newest member. Arotahi's professional team is located throughout New Zealand and brings decades of deep expertise in transactions, appraisal, and advisory services across the country's forestry, dairy, pastoral, poultry, and horticultural sectors.

Founded in 2020 and wholly owned by its team, Arotahi has negotiated over $500 million in rural land transactions and is committed to long-term stewardship and sustainable agribusiness. The Maori word "Arotahi" means 'to focus on,' which is at the heart of the business. The firm's approach is based on delivering outstanding services to clients, which sets them apart in the market.

"Welcoming Arotahi Agribusiness to the International Ag Alliance builds on the momentum we've created since launching the coalition and marks a significant milestone in expanding our global reach," said Steve Bruere, president of Peoples Company and chairman of the IAA. "Their addition strengthens our ability to deliver localized insight with a global perspective and introduces a best-in-class forestry capability that benefits the entire network."

"The addition of Arotahi provides access to the New Zealand market for our clients, with their strength in forestry transactions and dairy appraisals in particular, especially at a time of disruption to global trade. We believe capital allocations to land investment will increase, given the relative stability of farmland returns and the diversity of income streams provided," said Charles Whitaker, managing partner at Brown & Co. and executive director of the IAA.

Launched in early 2025, The IAA promotes collaboration as a core tenet of its Alliance. Members work together through shared industry networks and collaborative projects to expand their reach, enhance client services, and exchange critical knowledge on supply chain challenges and solutions. Founding members include Peoples Company (United States), Brown & Co. (Europe/Latin America), and LAWD (APAC).

How It Works

The IAA is a member-owned organization, with one firm representing each eligible country. Eligible countries include those with stable agricultural regions defined by political stability, economic resilience, favorable climate conditions, established infrastructure, and sound regulatory environments.

About Arotahi Agribusiness

Arotahi Agribusiness advises owners and occupiers of rural and agribusiness properties throughout Aotearoa/New Zealand. The firm specializes in transactions, appraisal, and strategic advisory across various productive land uses including dairy, pastoral, horticulture, poultry, and forestry. Sustainability is central to Arotahi's mission, focusing on long-term thinking, cultural respect, and delivering exceptional results. Learn more: https://www.arotahiagri.co.nz/

About the International Ag Alliance

The International Ag Alliance (IAA) is a global coalition of premier agricultural land and business firms dedicated to promoting collaboration, sharing market insights, and connecting investors with opportunities in leading agricultural regions. By leveraging the expertise of its members, the IAA aims to streamline international agricultural investment and advance responsible land management worldwide. Learn more: https://internationalagalliance.com/ .

