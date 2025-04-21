On April 12, SenseRobot and the European Chess Union (ECU) officially signed a strategic partnership during a signing ceremony held in Rhodes, Greece. This collaboration represents a significant step toward modernizing chess education and development, combining ECU's established institutional framework with SenseRobot's AI-driven technology, contributing to the long-term growth and evolution of the sport.

SenseRobot

The partnership with ECU reflects a broader shift in how chess training is delivered. It moves away from traditional, passive methods toward more dynamic, data-driven approaches. At the event, SenseRobot donated its robots to the Italian Chess Federation, the Slovenian Chess Federation, and the Turkish Chess Federation, with the aim of jointly promoting exchanges and cooperation in the field of chess.

Apex Duel: Human vs AI

To commemorate the signing, SenseRobot took part in a high-profile Apex Duel on April 12 during the European Women's Chess Championship 2025 in Rhodes, Greece, featuring a face-off between the AI chess robot and Grandmaster Antoaneta Stefanova, former Women's World Chess Champion.

The match of two 15min games offered a compelling demonstration of AI's evolving capabilities in strategic gameplay. SenseRobot displayed remarkable positional understanding and tactical depth, engaging Stefanova in a closely contested battle that captivated the audience.

At the first game SenseRobot playing with white using its highest level of 3200 rating outplayed Antoaneta Stefanova. At the second game SenseRobot playing with black adjusted its level to 2200 rating. Antoaneta Stefanova achieved a winning position; she denied 3-repetition moves draw but she ran out of time and SenseRobot won the second game.

Driving Chess into the Age of AI

As part of the partnership agreement, each ECU member federation will be provided with a SenseRobot unit-an AI-powered chess robot designed to support training, education, and analytical practice. The technology incorporates adaptive learning features, including over 1,200 structured exercises, ELO-based matchmaking, and a range of endgame scenarios, making it suitable for users at various skill levels, from beginners to advanced players and coaches.

SenseRobot is capable of simulating playing strengths across a broad ELO spectrum (200-2900), offering users customized training experiences and real-time feedback. Its compatibility with international platforms such as Lichess.org also enables players to engage in global matches from home, expanding access to competitive gameplay and fostering continuous learning beyond traditional settings.

On April 11, SenseRobot has officially debut on the global crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, introducing its AI-Powered Smart Chess Coach and Companion to a broader international audience.

Follow the Indiegogo Page

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/senserobot-the-world-s-first-home-al-chess-robot/reft/38501287/

About SenseRobot

SenseRobot is a leading smart home robotic brand, pioneering the category of AI-powered household chess robots. As the world's first company to mass-produce intelligent robotic arms for domestic use, SenseRobot is committed to bringing cutting-edge AI technology into every home. Guided by a design philosophy centred on "innovative, eye-care, cognitive stimulation, and companionship," SenseRobot aims to nurture the health, learning, and overall development of its users.

