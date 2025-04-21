Advanced Unmanned: Stratos UAV Set to Revolutionize Geospatial Intelligence by 2028

Advanced Unmanned, an upcoming and innovative aerospace startup led by CEO Dave Record, has officially revealed Stratos - a jet-powered and High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) platform engineered to revolutionise the way real-time geospatial data is captured and delivered from over 60,000 feet. The company plans to launch services in 2028.

Envisioned in 2012, Stratos returns at a crucial point when the unmanned systems industry has matured, the industry experiences an all-time high awareness of UAV technology. With increasing demand for swift, and more accurate intelligence, Stratos is set to deliver real time data with up to 100x faster than satellites, with ultra-high-resolution imagery sharper than 10 cm², and support for SAR, thermal, and hyperspectral imaging - in any weather conditions.

A Mission for Critical Industries

Stratos is being developed to serve a wide array of high-impact sectors, including:

Defense and Security: uplifting surveillance and national border security

Oil and Gas: Monitoring pipelines and infrastructure across vast regions

Agriculture: Improving crop yields through precise, data-driven insights

Disaster Response : Enabling real-time situational awareness during emergencies

Environmental Monitoring: Tracking wildfires, deforestation, and climate-related changes

Advanced Unmanned is partnering with Airboss Aviation Group in Colorado Springs, CO, to design and develop the initial Stratos prototype. Initial test flights are scheduled for Q3 2026. With full scale production and commercial deployment expected the following year:

Back in 2012, the market wasn't ready for Stratos' vision, but today's demand for instant, precise data is undeniable," said Dave Record, CEO of Advanced Unmanned. "With Stratos, we're building a future where intelligence saves lives and protects assets - and we're seeking bold investors to make it reality."

Fleet Expansion and Funding Goals

Advanced Unmanned aims to launch a fleet of 50 Stratos aircraft, with 30 operating in the US and 20 remaining to serve international markets. Focused on high-priority zones including borders, ports, and urban hubs, each unit is to feature Al-enabled modular sensors ensuring adaptability across a wide range of missions.

To achieve its ambitious 2028 launch timeline, the company is currently raising seed-stage funding to accelerate development, ramp up production, and expand market reach.

About Advanced Unmanned

Advanced Unmanned is pioneering geospatial intelligence with Stratos, designed to provide real-time, multi-sensor data from anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower rapid, informed decisions, launching in 2028.

Media Contact:

Dave Record

https://advancedunmanned.com/

Advanced Unmanned

303-578-8904

david.record@advancedunmanned.com

SOURCE: Advanced Unmanned

