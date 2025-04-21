Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net income of $4.6 million ($1.08 per share), a $1.6 million or 54% increase from Q1 2024.

Q1 2025 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $6.4 million. 3rd best quarter!

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. See highlights below.

1Q25 Financial Highlights

Net income of $4.6 million ($1.08 per share), a $1.6 million or 54% increase from Q1 2024.

Net interest margin has improved 53 bps to 3.93% vs Q1 2024.

Solera had a pre-tax and pre-provision income of $6.4 million. 19% or $1.0 million increase from Q1 24.

Cost of funds has decreased to 2.49%, an improvement of 28 bps from Q1 2024.

Return on assets was 1.62%, a 65 bps improvement from Q1 2024.

Return on equity was 20.64%, a 561 bps improvement from Q1 2024.

Efficiency ratio was 44.31%, a 418 bps improvement from Q1 2024.

Mike Quagliano, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: "We are $1.6M above last year, and we are off to a great start."

Steve Snailum, COO, commented: "Operational efficiency continues to be a tremendous strength for Solera. Through continuous process improvements and technological advancements, the team has been able to drive record-breaking customer outcomes. The average hold time to engage with one of our representatives is now below 30 seconds, and customer feedback remains extremely positive. It is easier than ever to become a customer of Solera, and once you are here, you will love your experience."

Avram Shabanyan, EVP, commented: "During my six years with Solera Bank, I've been proud to work closely with our self-directed partners-connecting customers to innovative banking products and expert support as they use their retirement accounts to invest in alternative assets. Solera Bank remains the industry leader in self-directed banking because we always put the customer first."

Jay Hansen, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Our goal was to get to a 10% Tier 1 capital ratio, and we got to 10.4%. See my previous Q4 comment. We will take advantage of the very high treasury yields and improve our investment returns. The tariffs present some uncertainty in the market, but I believe we are well-positioned and have an amazing team and customers."

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited)

($000s) 3/31/25 12/31/24 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 2,401 $ 1,576 $ 2,193 $ 2,241 $ 2,095 Federal funds sold - 800 400 - - Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,033 148 595 844 1,079 Investment securities, available-for-sale 290,397 322,375 317,180 183,311 185,120 Investment securities, held-to-maturity - - - 200,457 200,575 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 5,525 7,457 3,204 10,959 7,952 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross 5 20 35 50 65 Traditional loans, gross 766,687 792,753 797,516 792,739 820,936 Allowance for loan and lease losses (10,914 ) (10,913 ) (10,912 ) (10,810 ) (10,808 ) Net traditional loans 755,773 781,840 786,604 781,929 810,128 Premises and equipment, net 33,236 33,476 32,289 30,625 29,448 Accrued interest receivable 7,153 7,750 6,940 7,808 7,807 Bank-owned life insurance 5,159 5,127 5,095 5,063 5,033 Other assets 11,103 8,820 8,734 8,325 8,607 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,111,785 $ 1,169,389 $ 1,163,269 $ 1,231,612 $ 1,257,909 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 466,455 $ 484,604 $ 497,661 $ 503,819 $ 508,615 Interest-bearing demand deposits 60,507 54,734 64,606 62,905 53,514 Savings and money market deposits 104,560 100,987 103,118 102,892 255,655 Time deposits 287,378 294,338 353,405 272,744 240,047 Total deposits 918,900 934,663 1,018,790 942,360 1,057,831 Accrued interest payable 1,808 2,587 2,618 2,104 1,347 Short-term borrowings 60,191 104,607 13,300 164,613 79,104 Long-term FHLB borrowings 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 6,087 4,576 5,395 3,961 4,659 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,020,987 1,080,434 1,074,104 1,147,038 1,176,941 Common stock 43 43 43 43 43 Additional paid-in capital 38,763 38,748 38,748 38,778 38,763 Retained earnings 77,076 72,455 67,163 61,667 57,440 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (25,084 ) (22,291 ) (16,789 ) (15,914 ) (15,278 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 90,798 88,955 89,165 84,574 80,968 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,111,785 $ 1,169,389 $ 1,163,269 $ 1,231,612 $ 1,257,909

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended ($000s, except per share data) 3/31/25 12/31/24 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on traditional loans $ 13,102 $ 13,615 $ 13,854 $ 13,270 $ 13,277 Interest and fees on PPP loans (1 ) - - - - Investment securities 3,490 3,297 3,544 3,721 3,693 Dividends on bank stocks 175 131 160 249 224 Other 49 13 19 22 30 Total interest income $ 16,815 $ 17,056 $ 17,577 $ 17,262 $ 17,224 Interest expense Deposits 4,959 5,564 6,312 5,285 5,833 FHLB & Fed borrowings 1,550 1,223 1,332 2,831 2,200 Total interest expense 6,509 6,787 7,644 8,116 8,033 Net interest income 10,306 10,269 9,933 9,146 9,191 Provision for loan and lease losses 7 6 105 4 1,203 Net interest income after

provision for loan and lease losses 10,299 10,263 9,828 9,142 7,988 Noninterest income Customer service and other fees 300 470 389 468 443 Other income 807 954 1,138 738 616 Gain on sale of securities - - 858 - 60 Total noninterest income 1,107 1,424 2,385 1,206 1,119 Noninterest expense Employee compensation and benefits 2,656 2,611 2,472 2,514 2,418 Occupancy 448 492 393 387 401 Professional fees 259 309 122 75 495 Other general and administrative 1,694 1,437 1,423 1,582 1,656 Total noninterest expense 5,057 4,849 4,410 4,558 4,970 Net Income Before Taxes $ 6,349 $ 6,838 $ 7,803 $ 5,790 $ 4,137 Income Tax Expense 1,711 1,526 2,294 1,564 1,118 Net Income $ 4,638 $ 5,312 $ 5,509 $ 4,226 $ 3,019 Income Per Share $ 1.08 $ 1.24 $ 1.28 $ 0.98 $ 0.70 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 21.12 $ 20.69 $ 20.74 $ 19.67 $ 18.83 WA Shares outstanding 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income $ 6,356 $ 6,844 $ 7,908 $ 5,794 $ 5,340 Net Interest Margin 3.93 % 3.81 % 3.67 % 3.39 % 3.40 % Cost of Funds 2.49 % 2.51 % 2.72 % 2.80 % 2.77 % Efficiency Ratio 44.31 % 41.47 % 38.48 % 44.03 % 48.49 % Return on Average Assets 1.63 % 1.82 % 1.84 % 1.36 % 0.97 % Return on Average Equity 20.64 % 23.86 % 25.37 % 20.42 % 15.05 % Leverage Ratio 10.4 % 9.5 % 9.1 % 8.2 % 7.7 % Asset Quality: Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.42 % 0.52 % 0.65 % 0.48 % 0.53 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.35 % 0.45 % 0.31 % 0.34 % Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans 1.42 % 1.38 % 1.37 % 1.36 % 1.32 % * Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans. Criticized loans/assets: Special mention $ 11,103 $ 10,730 $ 29,145 $ 25,244 $ 35,997 Substandard: Accruing 19,641 14,911 22,410 23,030 19,108 Substandard: Nonaccrual 3,251 4,142 5,180 3,784 4,332 Doubtful - - - - - Total criticized loans $ 33,995 $ 29,782 $ 56,735 $ 52,058 $ 59,437 Other real estate owned - - - - - Investment securities - - - - - Total criticized assets $ 33,995 $ 29,782 $ 56,735 $ 52,058 $ 59,437 Criticized assets to total assets 3.06 % 2.55 % 4.88 % 4.23 % 4.73 %

SOURCE: Solera National Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire