ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2025 19:50 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Net income of $4.6 million ($1.08 per share), a $1.6 million or 54% increase from Q1 2024.

Q1 2025 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $6.4 million. 3rd best quarter!

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2025 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. See highlights below.

1Q25 Financial Highlights

  • Net income of $4.6 million ($1.08 per share), a $1.6 million or 54% increase from Q1 2024.

  • Net interest margin has improved 53 bps to 3.93% vs Q1 2024.

  • Solera had a pre-tax and pre-provision income of $6.4 million. 19% or $1.0 million increase from Q1 24.

  • Cost of funds has decreased to 2.49%, an improvement of 28 bps from Q1 2024.

  • Return on assets was 1.62%, a 65 bps improvement from Q1 2024.

  • Return on equity was 20.64%, a 561 bps improvement from Q1 2024.

  • Efficiency ratio was 44.31%, a 418 bps improvement from Q1 2024.

Mike Quagliano, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: "We are $1.6M above last year, and we are off to a great start."

Steve Snailum, COO, commented: "Operational efficiency continues to be a tremendous strength for Solera. Through continuous process improvements and technological advancements, the team has been able to drive record-breaking customer outcomes. The average hold time to engage with one of our representatives is now below 30 seconds, and customer feedback remains extremely positive. It is easier than ever to become a customer of Solera, and once you are here, you will love your experience."

Avram Shabanyan, EVP, commented: "During my six years with Solera Bank, I've been proud to work closely with our self-directed partners-connecting customers to innovative banking products and expert support as they use their retirement accounts to invest in alternative assets. Solera Bank remains the industry leader in self-directed banking because we always put the customer first."

Jay Hansen, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Our goal was to get to a 10% Tier 1 capital ratio, and we got to 10.4%. See my previous Q4 comment. We will take advantage of the very high treasury yields and improve our investment returns. The tariffs present some uncertainty in the market, but I believe we are well-positioned and have an amazing team and customers."

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)

($000s)

3/31/25

12/31/24

9/30/24

6/30/24

3/31/24

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

2,401

$

1,576

$

2,193

$

2,241

$

2,095

Federal funds sold

-

800

400

-

-

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

1,033

148

595

844

1,079

Investment securities, available-for-sale

290,397

322,375

317,180

183,311

185,120

Investment securities, held-to-maturity

-

-

-

200,457

200,575

FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost

5,525

7,457

3,204

10,959

7,952

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross

5

20

35

50

65

Traditional loans, gross

766,687

792,753

797,516

792,739

820,936

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(10,914

)

(10,913

)

(10,912

)

(10,810

)

(10,808

)

Net traditional loans

755,773

781,840

786,604

781,929

810,128

Premises and equipment, net

33,236

33,476

32,289

30,625

29,448

Accrued interest receivable

7,153

7,750

6,940

7,808

7,807

Bank-owned life insurance

5,159

5,127

5,095

5,063

5,033

Other assets

11,103

8,820

8,734

8,325

8,607

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,111,785

$

1,169,389

$

1,163,269

$

1,231,612

$

1,257,909

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

466,455

$

484,604

$

497,661

$

503,819

$

508,615

Interest-bearing demand deposits

60,507

54,734

64,606

62,905

53,514

Savings and money market deposits

104,560

100,987

103,118

102,892

255,655

Time deposits

287,378

294,338

353,405

272,744

240,047

Total deposits

918,900

934,663

1,018,790

942,360

1,057,831

Accrued interest payable

1,808

2,587

2,618

2,104

1,347

Short-term borrowings

60,191

104,607

13,300

164,613

79,104

Long-term FHLB borrowings

34,000

34,000

34,000

34,000

34,000

Accounts payable and other liabilities

6,087

4,576

5,395

3,961

4,659

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,020,987

1,080,434

1,074,104

1,147,038

1,176,941

Common stock

43

43

43

43

43

Additional paid-in capital

38,763

38,748

38,748

38,778

38,763

Retained earnings

77,076

72,455

67,163

61,667

57,440

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain

(25,084

)

(22,291

)

(16,789

)

(15,914

)

(15,278

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

90,798

88,955

89,165

84,574

80,968

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,111,785

$

1,169,389

$

1,163,269

$

1,231,612

$

1,257,909

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

($000s, except per share data)

3/31/25

12/31/24

9/30/24

6/30/24

3/31/24

Interest and dividend income

Interest and fees on traditional loans

$

13,102

$

13,615

$

13,854

$

13,270

$

13,277

Interest and fees on PPP loans

(1

)

-

-

-

-

Investment securities

3,490

3,297

3,544

3,721

3,693

Dividends on bank stocks

175

131

160

249

224

Other

49

13

19

22

30

Total interest income

$

16,815

$

17,056

$

17,577

$

17,262

$

17,224

Interest expense

Deposits

4,959

5,564

6,312

5,285

5,833

FHLB & Fed borrowings

1,550

1,223

1,332

2,831

2,200

Total interest expense

6,509

6,787

7,644

8,116

8,033

Net interest income

10,306

10,269

9,933

9,146

9,191

Provision for loan and lease losses

7

6

105

4

1,203

Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses

10,299

10,263

9,828

9,142

7,988

Noninterest income

Customer service and other fees

300

470

389

468

443

Other income

807

954

1,138

738

616

Gain on sale of securities

-

-

858

-

60

Total noninterest income

1,107

1,424

2,385

1,206

1,119

Noninterest expense

Employee compensation and benefits

2,656

2,611

2,472

2,514

2,418

Occupancy

448

492

393

387

401

Professional fees

259

309

122

75

495

Other general and administrative

1,694

1,437

1,423

1,582

1,656

Total noninterest expense

5,057

4,849

4,410

4,558

4,970

Net Income Before Taxes

$

6,349

$

6,838

$

7,803

$

5,790

$

4,137

Income Tax Expense

1,711

1,526

2,294

1,564

1,118

Net Income

$

4,638

$

5,312

$

5,509

$

4,226

$

3,019

Income Per Share

$

1.08

$

1.24

$

1.28

$

0.98

$

0.70

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

21.12

$

20.69

$

20.74

$

19.67

$

18.83

WA Shares outstanding

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income

$

6,356

$

6,844

$

7,908

$

5,794

$

5,340

Net Interest Margin

3.93

%

3.81

%

3.67

%

3.39

%

3.40

%

Cost of Funds

2.49

%

2.51

%

2.72

%

2.80

%

2.77

%

Efficiency Ratio

44.31

%

41.47

%

38.48

%

44.03

%

48.49

%

Return on Average Assets

1.63

%

1.82

%

1.84

%

1.36

%

0.97

%

Return on Average Equity

20.64

%

23.86

%

25.37

%

20.42

%

15.05

%

Leverage Ratio

10.4

%

9.5

%

9.1

%

8.2

%

7.7

%

Asset Quality:

Non-performing loans to gross loans

0.42

%

0.52

%

0.65

%

0.48

%

0.53

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.29

%

0.35

%

0.45

%

0.31

%

0.34

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans

1.42

%

1.38

%

1.37

%

1.36

%

1.32

%

* Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.

Criticized loans/assets:

Special mention

$

11,103

$

10,730

$

29,145

$

25,244

$

35,997

Substandard: Accruing

19,641

14,911

22,410

23,030

19,108

Substandard: Nonaccrual

3,251

4,142

5,180

3,784

4,332

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total criticized loans

$

33,995

$

29,782

$

56,735

$

52,058

$

59,437

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Investment securities

-

-

-

-

-

Total criticized assets

$

33,995

$

29,782

$

56,735

$

52,058

$

59,437

Criticized assets to total assets

3.06

%

2.55

%

4.88

%

4.23

%

4.73

%

SOURCE: Solera National Bank



