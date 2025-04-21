nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, May 2, 2025.

The financial results will be posted on the company's website at http://investors.nvent.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

The company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. ET. Related presentation materials will be posted to http://investors.nvent.com prior to the conference call.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call can be accessed via webcast at http://investors.nvent.com or by dialing 1-833-630-1071 or 1-412-317-1832. Once available, a replay of the conference call will be accessible through May 16, 2025, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, along with the access code 1400461.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

nVent

763.204.7750

Tony.Riter@nVent.com



Media Contact

Kevin H. King

Vice President, Global Communications

nVent

763.291.0526

kevin.king@nvent.com