Dollar-Cost-Average von Bitcoin profitabler als Gold, Apple und Dow Jones

If you DCA'd $100/week into Bitcoin over the last 5 years, you'd have:



• Invested: $26K

• Grown to: $80.8K



Return = +208%



Compare that to:

• Gold: +63%

• AAPL: +35%

• Dow Jones: +19%



DCA is the way.