Dominion Harbor Group Subsidiary Edison Innovations, LLC Joins SID Display Week 2025 As Bronze Sponsor

Edison Chief Scientist Dr. James Murphy To Participate In Panel Session

"Display Technologies Shaping the TV Market" Scheduled For May 14 At 8:00AM

Edison Innovations, LLC (https://dominionharbor.com/edison-licensing/), a subsidiary of Dominion Harbor Group (https://dominionharbor.com), has announced its participation as a Bronze Sponsor at the upcoming SID Display Week 2025 (Display Week), the premier conference for display technology taking place May 11-16 at the San Jose Convention Center.

Edison Innovations, LLC Chief Scientist Dr. James Murphy

In addition to serving as the SID (Society for Information Display) 2025 Symposium Bronze Sponsor, Edison Innovations will also present its Chief Scientist Dr. James Murphy as a panel speaker at a prominent panel discussion titled "Display Technologies Shaping the TV Market," scheduled for May 14 from 8:00 to 9:30 AM. The panel session will explore market trends and emerging technologies in flat screen panel displays, including White OLED, QD-OLED, MiniLED, MicroLED and more. Dr. Murphy will be joined by other leading industry analysts and executives as they shed light on the current state of the industry and how panel makers and TV brands can convince consumers to pay for premium performance.

As patent licensor to leading technology clients worldwide, Edison Innovations, LLC is a recognized force helping to drive the ever-changing display industry. Representing the licensing of an expansive array of high-profile patent portfolios, the Dominion Harbor Group consumer electronic products tech subsidiary has become a significant resource for companies that are shaping the future of flat panel displays, which continues to be a vital component of the TV market.

SID Display Week 2025 marks the 11th year for Murphy as a featured speaker. Prior to joining Dominion Harbor Group's Edison Innovations as Chief Scientist, Dr. Murphy served as Senior Director, Material Systems for GE Licensing/Dolby Laboratories and had a 10-year tenure as Senior Scientist-Physical Chemist and Principal Scientist: LED Phosphors/Display Technology for GE Research.

"We are excited to be a part of SID Display Week 2025 and to be represented by our Chief Scientist James Murphy on what promises to be a must-attend panel," said Dominion Harbor Group CEO David Pridham. "Our commitment to supporting the innovation of our clients - led by Dr. James Murphy - plays a crucial role in the development of display technologies that consumers desire."

Edison Innovations made headlines recently for its recent acquisition of a substantial portfolio of patents from Dolby, originally developed with GE, which includes the phosphor technology that Dr. Murphy will be discussing at the event.

"Edison underscores the importance of collaboration in bringing new technologies to market. In today's fast-paced environment, partnering to use existing technology in innovative ways can be as effective as creating new IP. Edison's industry-leading monetization strategies are designed to unlock value, drive innovation, and accelerate growth through bilateral licensing, business acceleration, and technology transfers," added Pridham.

To learn more about Edison's licensing and innovation strategies, visit our landing page: Edison Licensing (https://dominionharbor.com/edison-licensing/).

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a leading intellectual property transaction and advisory firm dedicated to providing clients with unmatched transactional expertise and a comprehensive array of IP services. With a focus on delivering unparalleled access to highly targeted and credentialed licensees, DHE maintains its industry leadership through its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution and the IP... podcast, a unique resource designed for today's IP practitioners.

