Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.: Stillwater Critical Minerals Announces Grant of Long-Term Performance Incentives and Restricted Share Units

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:J0G) (the "Company" or "Stillwater") is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), it has granted 2,940,000 stock options (each, an "Option") and restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to certain directors and officers of the Company in accordance with the Company's Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

Each Option and RSU is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") at a price of $0.16 per share, based on the five-day moving average volume weighted price of the Shares on the TSXV on April 17, 2025.

The Options will vest over a period of five years from the date of grant and the RSUs will vest on the one-year anniversary of the grant. All vesting is in accordance with the shareholder approved LTIP.

Upcoming Events

Stillwater's President and CEO, Michael Rowley, will be available at the following events in 2025, in addition to other events to be added as the Company rolls out its marketing plans over the coming year:

Global Commodity Expo Florida - Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, May 11-13, 2025. For information, click here. Global Commodity Expo Atlanta - Atlanta, Georgia, USA, May 14-16, 2025. For information, click here. The Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, June 3-5, 2025. For information, click here. Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, Colorado, September 9-12, 2025. For information, click here. Precious Metals Summit - Zurich, Switzerland, November 10-11, 2025. For information, click here.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V: PGE | OTCQB: PGEZF | FSE: J0G) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team and strategic investments by Glencore plc, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group, nickel, and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater. An expanded NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, released January 2023, positions Stillwater West with the largest nickel resource in an active U.S. mining district as part of a compelling suite of nine minerals now listed as critical in the USA.

Stillwater also holds a 49% interest in the high-grade Drayton-Black Lake- gold project adjacent to Nexgold Mining's development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory. The Company also holds the Duke Island Cu-Ni-PGE property in Alaska and maintains a back-in right on the high-grade past-producing Yankee-Dundee in BC, following its sale in 2013.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Rowley, President, CEO & Director - Stillwater Critical Minerals

Email: info@criticalminerals.com Phone: (604) 357 4790

Web: http://criticalminerals.com Toll Free: (888) 432 0075.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting time lines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, and future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Stillwater Critical Minerals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the companies with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Stillwater Critical Minerals and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire