Montag, 21.04.2025
Gold auf 4.000 USD? Goldman Sachs sagen Ja - und bei Forge sitzt der Ex-CFO von Newmont mit am Tisch
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 on April 23, 2025

Company to conduct 1x1 meetings on April 24, 2025

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2025 / Aytu BioPharma,?Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time). Josh Disbrow, CEO of Aytu, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)
Location: Track 3 - Chablis at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV
Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/TAxDfjTKnVPjtQrR4ybMca

If you would like to schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your Planet MicroCap representative or the Company's investor relations team at 1x1@lythampartners.com. 1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person on April 24, 2025, at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma,?Inc.
rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



