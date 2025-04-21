Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Gold auf 4.000 USD? Goldman Sachs sagen Ja - und bei Forge sitzt der Ex-CFO von Newmont mit am Tisch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2025 22:14 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

X-FLEXI Completes $91 Million Strategic Restructuring Financing, Pioneering a New FinTech Ecosystem

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2025 / X-FLEXI, a trailblazing FinTech company, announced today the successful completion of a $91 million strategic restructuring financing round with participation from multiple international investment institutions. This funding will accelerate the upgrade of its global intelligent investment platform, deepen the application of AI and blockchain technologies in wealth management, and further solidify its leadership in the "secure, innovative, and efficient" FinTech sector.

Empowering the Future: Funding Focused on Technological Innovation and Risk Control

The capital will be strategically allocated across three key areas:

  • AI-Driven Investment Engine Development: Building more precise global market prediction models and enhancing real-time asset allocation capabilities.

  • Compliance & Security System Upgrades: Establishing a dual-core "multi-layer encryption-dynamic risk control" fund protection mechanism.

  • Ecosystem Expansion: Setting up regional hubs in emerging markets, including Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, connecting over 1 million investor communities.

Leadership Perspective: Redefining FinTech Value Standards

Sarah Lee, CEO of X-FLEXI, stated: "This restructuring marks not just a breakthrough in capital but a pivotal step in X-FLEXI's evolution from a 'tool provider' to an 'ecosystem builder.' Our synergy with strategic partners will redefine the symbiotic boundaries between technology and finance."

A representative from a key strategic investor commented: "X-FLEXI's underlying technological architecture and global vision perfectly align with the investment logic of 'smart finance' for the next decade. We anticipate it will set a new industry benchmark balancing security and returns."

About X-FLEXI

X-FLEXI is a world-leading intelligent FinTech platform headquartered in New York, USA, serving 79 countries. It is dedicated to democratizing and professionalizing wealth management through AI-powered quantitative strategies, decentralized asset custody, and immersive investor education.

Media Contact

X-FLEXI Global Branding Department
Email: admin@xflexi.com
Website: www.flexiible.com
Person Name: Nathaniel Sterling

SOURCE: X-FLEXI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.