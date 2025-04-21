Athens, Greece--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - The most important energy conference in Southeast Europe returns to Athens on April 29-30, 2025. Representatives from energy ministries, CEOs of leading energy groups, and international investors will come together to accelerate the region's transition toward energy security, sustainable development, and cross-border cooperation.

With the official support of the Ministry of Environment and Energy of Greece, the Ministry of Energy of Hungary, and the Energy Regulatory Authority of the Republic of North Macedonia, the 9th Balkans Energy Summit is organized by The Energy Circle and The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR. The two-day event features a high-level agenda, including ministerial panels, technical presentations, expert discussions, and more than 50 B2B and B2G meetings.

This year's summit focuses on developing energy strategies that reinforce the Balkans' role in the new energy security landscape. Covering natural gas, hydrogen, renewables, offshore wind, and carbon capture and storage (CCUS) technologies, the event highlights the region's priorities in investment, infrastructure upgrades, and regulatory reforms.

Key Highlights:

Country Presentations: Strategic updates from Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Albania, and North Macedonia on energy transition targets and upcoming investment flows.

Thematic Modules: Dedicated sessions on hydrogen transport, geothermal energy, energy trading, storage, offshore wind, and Agri-PV technologies.

B2B and B2G Meetings: One-on-one meetings with senior executives and investors shaping the future of the Balkan energy market.

Why Attend?

With decreasing European funding and rising pressure to meet climate goals, the Balkans have emerged as a key destination for strategic investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, and innovation-amounting to billions of euros.

The summit offers unmatched access to project updates, financing opportunities, and policy direction-ideal for stakeholders leading the energy transition in the region.

About IN-VR - The Organiser

IN-VR is a global leader in the design and execution of high-impact energy conferences and outreach activities. Active in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Balkans, and Asia-Pacific, IN-VR facilitates more than 2,200 B2B and B2G meetings annually-driving strategic deals and energy partnerships worldwide.

Register today to secure your place at the forefront of the Balkans' energy transformation.

END OF PRESS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249262

SOURCE: IN-VR Limited