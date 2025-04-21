Las Vegas, Nevada and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTC Pink: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM") is pleased to announce the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, DEP Nevada, Inc. ("DEP") has entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement with SGC Retail Partners, LLC (the "Purchaser"), whereby DEP agrees to sell all of the issued and outstanding interests, equity, or profit interests (the "Interests") in NMG Long Beach, LLC ("NMG LB"), which owns and operates the Body and Mind Long Beach dispensary, to the Purchaser.

The total consideration to be paid by the Purchaser to DEP for the acquisition of the Interest is US$856,250 in cash, of which US$100,000 has already been paid to DEP as a deposit. Additional details on the transaction can be found in the Company's current report on Form 8-K, anticipated to be filed on EDGAR within the prescribed filing period of four business days.

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is an operations-focused cannabis company which operates retail cannabis dispensaries in California and Illinois with pending retail operations in New Jersey. We work daily to increase our market share through delighting customers while also continuing to hone our operational efficiencies to drive profits. We are primarily guided by the metric of return on investment. Currently, we believe the most significant return on investment projects in front of us are successful retail cannabis store launches in Illinois and New Jersey, which augment our existing retail footprint.

