Electronic Caregiver (ECG) today announced that it has surpassed $1.4 million annually in cloud and managed services spending across Amazon Web Services (AWS) , Google Cloud Platform (GCP) , Microsoft (primarily Microsoft 365, with additional Azure services via partners), and other essential SaaS and cloud-based platforms including Sage Intacct, Five9, RingCentral, Unity Technologies, Datadog, Adobe Creative Cloud, and specialized telecommunications, accounting, security, and infrastructure service providers. This milestone firmly positions Electronic Caregiver among the top echelon of technology platforms globally in operational scale, technical maturity, and infrastructure sophistication for healthcare innovation.

Electronic Caregiver's significant cloud investment supports its flagship platform, Addison Care -the world's most advanced AI-powered virtual caregiver. It delivers 24/7 chronic care management, telehealth engagement, vitals monitoring, emergency response, and proactive activity monitoring for aging and chronically ill populations.

"Surpassing $1.4 million in annual cloud investment is a major validation of our scale and technical commitment to mission-critical virtual health delivery," said Anthony Dohrmann, Founder and CEO of Electronic Caregiver. "It reflects our long-term vision to build a global infrastructure capable of delivering intelligent, personalized care anywhere, anytime, with the reliability and security that modern healthcare demands."

Built on a multi-cloud foundation, Electronic Caregiver's infrastructure enables:

Real-time ingestion of hundreds of millions of health data events annually

AI-powered, conversational virtual caregiving via proprietary 3D avatars

Predictive fall risk and chronic health anomaly detection

HIPAA-compliant, highly resilient cloud architecture

Global scalability for future expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia

Electronic Caregiver's investments with AWS, GCP, and Azure ensure best-in-class performance, availability, and regulatory compliance to meet the rising demand for virtualized health support. The platform currently supports hundreds of thousands of annual patient interactions and partnerships with more than 100 healthcare and aging services providers.

As the healthcare industry confronts rising chronic disease rates, labor shortages, and the demand for remote care delivery, Electronic Caregiver's scalable cloud-native ecosystem positions the company to lead the transformation of global care engagement for the aging and chronically ill. Fewer than 5% of all funded startups ever reach $1 million in annual cloud and managed services spending, according to industry benchmarks including Silicon Valley Bank and Bessemer Venture Partners.

Among companies at the Seed to Series B stage, fewer than 2% achieve this threshold globally, and these infrastructure investments and performance milestones have positioned Electronic Caregiver at an advanced stage of operational maturity and scalability.

" This achievement signals the company's readiness to operate as a mission-critical health infrastructure provider and supports its continued expansion into clinical partnerships, payer networks, and international markets," said Anup Marwadi, CEO of Hypertrends Global Inc., a custom software engineering company based in San Diego.

Founded in 2009, Electronic Caregiver is the leading provider of AI-powered virtual caregiving solutions, revolutionizing chronic care management, elder support, and telehealth engagement. With an NIH-funded study, Inc. 5000 recognized, and trusted by healthcare providers nationwide, ECG empowers aging and vulnerable populations to live longer, healthier, more independent lives through intelligent, continuous virtual care. Learn more at www.electroniccaregiver.com.

