Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces that, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") for proceeds of up to $200,000. The Financing is expected to close on or before 29 May 2025.

The Company intends to issue up to 10,000,000 common share units at a price of $0.02 per unit (the "Units"), with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue. Proceeds from the Financing will be used for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Financing, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by Exchange policies. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). The Company also recently completed (See News Release: March 20, 2025) a diamond drilling program at the Tillex Copper Project located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

