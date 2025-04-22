Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - Sprock-it Acquisitions Ltd. (the "Corporation") a capital pool company ("CPC") as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "CPC Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that, on April 21, 2025, it obtained a receipt for its amended and restated final prospectus dated April 17, 2025 (the "Amended and Restated Prospectus") from the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario in connection with its initial public offering (the "IPO"). The Amended and Restated Prospectus amends and restates the Corporation's final prospectus dated January 17, 2025.

Under the IPO, the Corporation intends to raise a minimum of $750,000 (the "Minimum Offering") through the issuance of 7,500,000 common shares (each a "Common Share") and up to a maximum of $1,500,000 through the issuance of 15,000,000 Common Shares, at a price of $0.10 per Common Share (the "Offering Price").

The IPO is being led by iA Private Wealth Inc. (the "Agent") on a "best-efforts" basis pursuant to an agency agreement dated January 17, 2025 (the "Agency Agreement"). In accordance with the terms of the Agency Agreement, the Agent will be paid a cash commission equal to 10.0% of the gross proceeds raised in the IPO (the "Agent's Commission"), subject to a reduced Agent's Commission of 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering from the sale of Common Shares to certain purchasers designated by the Corporation on a president's list (the "President's List") up to a maximum of $750,000.

The Agent will also be granted a non-transferable option (the "Agent's Option") to purchase such number of Common Shares as is equal to 10% of the aggregate number of Common Shares sold pursuant to the Offering to purchasers, subject to a reduced rate of 8% of the aggregate number of Common Shares sold under the Offering to purchasers on the President's List up to a maximum of $750,000. Each Agent's Option shall entitle the Agent to acquire one Common Share at the Offering Price and will expire on the day that is five years from the listing date of the Common Shares on the Exchange.

The IPO is subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of gross proceeds to satisfy the Minimum Offering. The Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the Common Shares under the symbol "SPRO". Listing is subject to the Corporation fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the Exchange.

The Amended and Restated Prospectus contains important information about the IPO, the Corporation and the securities being offered. Potential investors should read the Amended and Restated Prospectus prior to making an investment decision. The Amended and Restated Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Access to the Amended and Restated Prospectus is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment.

An electronic or paper copy of the Amended and Restated Prospectus may be obtained, without charge, from iA Private Wealth Inc. at 26 Wellington Street, East, Unit #700, Toronto, ON M5E 1S2, Attention: Greg Jackson, or by telephone at (613) 627-1004, by providing the contact with an e-mail address or address, as applicable.

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

The Corporation is a CPC that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the Exchange's CPC Policy, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW. ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 (THE "1933 ACT") AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON IN THE ABSENCE OF SUCH REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE 1933 ACT.

Completion of the IPO is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to the receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the Exchange. There can be no assurance that the IPO will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Amended and Restated Prospectus, any information released or received with respect to the IPO may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Investment in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the IPO, the terms and timing on which the IPO is intended to be completed, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and other factors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "estimates" or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the Corporation's management. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including completion of the IPO, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, including the risk that the Corporation may not obtain all requisite approvals for the IPO, including the approval of the Exchange, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, economic factors, timing of the IPO, the equity markets generally and risks associated with CPCs. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

