NOVELIC, a European innovator in short-range radar technology, is set to showcase its automotive sensors for the Chinese market this April in Shanghai, China.

After a decade of successful partnerships with leading international Tier 1s and OEMs, NOVELIC is expanding its presence to the ever-innovative automotive market in mainland China. NOVELIC will make its trade show debut at Auto Shanghai 2025, with live demonstrations of their automotive radar solutions.

NOVELIC's ASPER200 is a 79 GHz short-range exterior radar module, meant for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, as well as commercial, transportation, and construction vehicles. The module covers a field of view (FOV) of 180 degrees using a single radar chip, observing an entire side of the vehicle with only one module.

This technology fulfills the following applications:

Park assist, fully replacing and outperforming present-day ultrasonic sensors

Front, rear, and lateral collision warning

Urban blind spot detection (BSD)

Surround awareness with 4 modules, with object classification

Kick-to-open

Power door protection, with gesture control

NOVELIC's in-cabin occupant monitoring module, ACAM, is a power-efficient and compact solution, using a 60 GHz mmWave radar to provide reliable, Euro NCAP-compliant child presence detection functionality. The module is also capable of seat occupancy detection, accurately differentiating passengers from heavy objects on seats.

Another application the module provides is intrusion and proximity alert the radar sensor monitors the immediate surroundings around the vehicle's doors, detecting movement and intrusions into the cabin. This low-power mode consumes less than 65 mW. This mode can work in conjunction with camera systems, activating them only when motion is detected by the radar, thus providing power savings.

60 GHz radar technology is also used for contactless vital signs monitoring, observing the driver's heart rate and respiration rate, ensuring the driver is well-rested and fit to operate the vehicle, while preserving privacy.

Auto Shanghai 2025 will take place from the 23rd of April to the 2nd of May, where NOVELIC will showcase its technology with live demos at booth 1BG058, in Hall 1.2.

About NOVELIC

NOVELIC is the world's premier provider of mmWave radar solutions, and a trusted partner of global market leaders in automotive and industrial sectors. Since 2023, NOVELIC has been part of Sona Comstar Group, a global automotive systems components manufacturer based in India.

