Xiamen government: Bubbling Boiling Island Music & Arts Festival: A global cultural extravaganza in Xiamen





2025 Bubbling Boiling Island Music & Arts Festival

XIAMEN, China, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Bubbling Boiling Island Music & Arts Festival - Southeast Station was held at the Music Coast of Maluan Bay, Haicang district, Xiamen from April 19 to 20. Over the course of two days, the festival attracted over 50,000 music enthusiasts from around the world, who came together to create a vibrant cultural feast on the spring seaside.

The festival maintained its core themes of innovation, internationalization, and uniqueness by inviting 27 groups of musicians from Japan, Norway, and Canada to perform on the same stage. The musicians spanned various music genres including pop, rock, electronic, and experimental art.



The on-site stage design has been completely upgraded to present the audience with an immersive audio-visual experience of international standards. Nine of the overseas artists making up nearly 40 percent of the total participating musicians, made their debut appearance at a music festival in China for the first time.

Beyond the stage performances, the festival creatively integrated the concepts of "commerce + art" and "IP + art", showcasing distinctive installation artworks that enhanced on-site interaction and visual appeal. These unique artistic displays attracted a large number of young audiences for photo opportunities, generating a dual-wave effect of online and offline engagement.

As one of today's most influential large-scale cultural performance IPs in youth tourism consumption, Bubbling Boiling Island's fanbase primarily consists of young adults aged 18-28. The festival drew crowds from across China to Xiamen, with non-local attendees accounting for an impressive 95 percent of total visitors.

To ensure a premium and welcoming experience for traveling fans, Xiamen government collaborated with nearby hotels, popular attractions, shopping districts, and local dining hotspots to offer exclusive bundled deals. Additionally, practical and visitor-friendly city guides were released, energizing Xiamen's cultural tourism economy.

The festival also welcomed over 100 international attendees from the United States, Japan, Russia, the Republic of Korea, and other countries. To enhance accessibility, Chinese-English service desks and luggage storage facilities were provided, ensuring a seamless and internationalized experience.



Xiamen government is currently building the city into a pop culture hub with international influence. This includes developing the 300,000-square-meter Maluan Bay Music Coast as a premium outdoor music festival venue, accelerating the introduction of large-scale pop culture events, aggregating global pop culture resources, and creating high-quality youth-oriented consumption experiences.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32470e63-b0a2-45c9-85e9-3fc863f6073d

Source:Xiamen government Name:Wang Jing E-mail: 1377452583@qq.com