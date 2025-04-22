City of Quzhou: See You in Quzhou: China-US People-to-People Exchange Activities Launched

QUZHOU, China, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the "See You in Quzhou" China-US people-to-people exchange activities were held in Quzhou, Zhejiang province between April 17 and 18, under the theme "Let History Illuminate the Future".

"There is a Memorial Hall to the Doolittle Raid in Quzhou, Zhejiang. The descendants of the American soldiers who were rescued that year often come here to pay tribute to the righteous and courageous Chinese people. I believe the friendship forged by blood and flame will be passed down from generation to generation." On November 15, 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a speech at the joint welcome banquet held by American friendly organizations in San Francisco.

On April 17, friendship advocates from both China and the US visited the Doolittle Raid Rescue Site and jointly planted the "Friendship Forest," sowing the seeds of peace and hope.

Clips from the documentaries "Saving Pilot Doolittle" and "Midway" were screened at the event on April 18. Looking back, the Chinese and American peoples fought together with global anti-fascist forces, demonstrating unyielding spirit and unwavering resolve to secure a great victory. Their contributions to human peace and justice remain indelible.

At the event, eight Chinese and American representatives ceremonially sealed their visions for the future into the "time capsule". When witnesses to the Doolittle Raid rescue, descendants of the rescuers, and foreign guests unveiled the Yudong folk scroll depicting the historic mission, thunderous applause filled the hall. Zhou Liwen, former head of the News Department at Guangming Daily, China's premier intellectual-focused newspaper, also presented his documentary writing "Heroes of the Land--The 1942 Quzhou Promise."

The Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation designated Quzhou Senior High School as a "Flying Tigers Friendship School", marking the institution's official inclusion in the "Flying Tigers Friendship School and Youth Leaders Program". Following the presentation of a replication of Liberation Daily featuring the Doolittle Raid to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Quzhou Memorial Hall to the Doolittle Raid and WWII Pacific War Memorial Hall established a sister museum partnership. Additionally, the Quzhou Doolittle Raid Historical Research Association and the USS Hornet Museum exchanged their collections, further strengthening ties between the two nations.

During the dialogue session themed on "Let History Illuminate the Future," Chinese and American participants engaged in in-depth discussions centered on "Honoring History and Fostering Friendship."

On the same day, the Chinese and American delegates walked through Quzhou's ancient streets and experienced the cultural charm of the Southern Sanctuary of Confucianism. "Quzhou embodies the inclusiveness and vitality of the Chinese culture." Jeff Greene, Chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation observed.

The event was co-hosted by the Quzhou Museum and Quzhou Doolittle Raid Historical Research Association, under the guidance of China Public Diplomacy Association.

