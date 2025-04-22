Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT platform, has expanded its XRP functionality to support broader NFT creation and automation. The move enhances transaction speed, asset routing, and smart contract execution for users leveraging XRP within Colle AI's growing multichain infrastructure.





The platform's latest upgrades improve how XRP is used to generate, manage, and deploy NFTs, enabling more seamless interaction between the XRP Ledger and other supported networks, including Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, and BNB Chain. Smart contract templates have been updated to reflect XRP's unique network logic, offering faster settlement times and better cross-chain asset compatibility.

Colle AI's AI engine now delivers real-time automation for XRP-based NFTs, including intelligent metadata handling and contract customization. This provides users with the tools to scale NFT operations with precision while benefiting from XRP's speed and efficiency.

By extending XRP support, Colle AI reinforces its commitment to decentralized interoperability and AI-powered creation-ensuring a faster, more flexible experience for creators navigating the Web3 space.

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

