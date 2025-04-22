DKSH Management Ltd.
DKSH enters into a partnership with Klimate for carbon dioxide (CO2) removal solutions to further its mission of achieving net-zero operations. In line with the ongoing CO2 emissions reduction initiatives, DKSH will be procuring high-quality, verifiable CO2 removal credits from Klimate.
Zurich, Switzerland, April 22, 2025 - DKSH has signed a CO2 removal purchase agreement with Klimate, a provider for high-quality and verifiable carbon removals, demonstrating its support for innovative solutions in mitigating climate change. DKSH will procure CO2 removal credits through two removal projects, direct air capture and artisanal biochar production. This collaboration compliments DKSH's commitment to reducing emissions and supports its ambition of achieving net-zero operations.
About Klimate
About DKSH
For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. www.dksh.com
