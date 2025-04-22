Helium One Global Ltd: Helium and CO2 Plant Construction Permit Approved

Helium and CO2 Plant Construction Permit Approved by Las Animas County

Helium One Global (AIM:HE1), the primary helium explorer in Tanzania with a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Colorado, USA ("the Galactica Project"), provides an update following the Blue Star Helium (ASX:BNL) ("Blue Star") announcement issued today regarding the Galactica Project.

Highlights

Permitting approved for construction of helium and CO2 processing plant

Application received strong support from Las Animas County, local industry, and local mineral and surface owners

Details

The approval, formalized through Resolution MF 2025-001 and made on 15 April 2025, grants Blue Star the authorisation required to construct the Pinon Canyon Plant. This facility will be located at Lot 6 of Section 31, Township 30 South, Range 54 West, 6th PM.

In granting the permit, the Board of County Commissioners specifically found that Blue Star had adequately demonstrated:

A clear need for a helium and CO2 processing facility at the proposed location

That the proposed location was suitable as were the plans for the operation of the processing facility

An adequate utility of existing roads and access to the proposed site, subject to agreeing a process for repairing road damage

The compatibility of the proposed helium and CO2 processing facility with surrounding land uses

This permit approval represents a milestone in the Galactica Project as the Pinon Canyon Plant is a critical path component of the development plans in the region and will allow the project to advance to construction and operational phases.

Galactica/Pegasus Development

The Galactica project forms part of the broader Galactica/Pegasus development, discovered by Blue Star in 2022. This large-scale project offers multiple potential product streams. Blue Star is advancing the Galactica project in joint venture with Helium One Global Ltd. Under the farm-in agreement, Helium One will fund the first US $450,000 of this well.

The third-party owned Red Rocks helium project adjoins Blue Star's Galactica Project (see map below). Development of Red Rocks further supports the commercialisation of the Galactica Project.

Notes to Editors

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across two distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country. These assets lie near surface seeps with helium concentrations ranging up to 10.4% helium by volume. All Helium One's licences are held on a 100% equity basis.

The Company's flagship southern Rukwa Project is located within the southern Rukwa Rift Basin in south-west Tanzania. This project is considered to be entering an appraisal stage following the success of the 2023/24 exploration drilling campaign, which proved a helium discovery at Itumbula West-1 and, following an extended well test, successfully flowed 5.5% helium continually to surface in Q3 2024.

Following the success of the extended well test, the Company flowed significant quantities of helium to surface and filed a Mining Licence ("ML") application with the Tanzania Mining Commission in September 2024. The 480km2 ML has now been offered to the Company and was officially accepted in March 2025.

The Company also owns a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Las Animas County, Colorado, USA. This project is operated by Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX: BNL).

Helium One is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of HE1 and on the OTCQB in the United States with the ticker HLOGF.

