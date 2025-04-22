Coalition trade lawyer says the U. S. Department of Commerce's final tariffs on solar cells and modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are among the highest rates he's ever seen. From pv magazine USA In a third round of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy trade cases to counter a long high tide of U. S. solar imports from Chinese producers, the U. S. domestic industry once again secured stiff import tariffs Monday, including some of the highest over the solar trade wars' 14 years. Final duty determinations unveiled Monday - nearly a year to the day since the latest cases were submitted ...

