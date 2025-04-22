Neutrinos Wins Prestigious 'Innovation of the Year' at Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2025

Recognition for enabling a leading Middle East insurer to transform motor claims with AI and intelligent automation

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrinos, a leading technology company that powers intelligent automation for enterprises, today announced that it has been awarded Innovation of the Year at the Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2025, held during the GAIP - InsureTek Middle East International Conference in Dubai. This award recognizes Neutrinos for its innovative use of AI and its automation platform to transform motor insurance claims processing for a leading Saudi Arabian insurer.

The Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2025 is a platform dedicated to recognizing and celebrating innovation, prudence, and stability in the insurance sector. Now in its 11th year, the awards were presented at a highly attended ceremony in Dubai on April 17, 2025, during the GAIP - InsureTek Middle East International Conference.

The Neutrinos intelligent automation platform enabled them to embed AI-powered decisioning into workflows, eliminate manual processes, and speed claims resolution.

Business results that drove the recognition include:

100% Digital Claims Journey: Eliminated paper-based and manual processes, delivering automated, more seamless customer experiences.

Eliminated paper-based and manual processes, delivering automated, more seamless customer experiences. Unified System Architecture: Replaced legacy complexity with a microservices-based platform integrated across all customer and backend touchpoints

Replaced legacy complexity with a microservices-based platform integrated across all customer and backend touchpoints Real-Time Decisioning with Near-Zero Errors: Boosted claims accuracy and resolution speed through intelligent document processing and dynamic case management.

About Neutrinos: Neutrinos is a technology company that automates business processes for insurance enterprises. The Neutrinos AI-infused intelligent automation platform includes everything needed to design, automate, and optimize complex processes end to end. Our holistic insurance expertise, intelligent automation platform, and pre-built accelerators help leading insurers accelerate their enterprise reinvention across underwriting, claims, and distribution - resulting in faster growth and superior omni-channel experiences. To learn more, go to www.neutrinos.com

