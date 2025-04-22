Anzeige
Dow Jones News
22.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Application for General Block Listing

Dow Jones News

DJ Application for General Block Listing 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Application for General Block Listing 
22-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22 April 2025 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
Application for General Block Listing 
 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that applications have been made to the Financial 
Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 23,000,000 ordinary shares of one penny each 
(the "Shares") to be admitted to listing in the closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List and to 
trading on the Main Market, respectively. 
 
The Shares may be issued from time to time for cash and in accordance with the Company's articles of association, 
provided that such issues are made at prices of not less than the prevailing net asset value per Share. 
 
Any Shares will be issued under the block listing to satisfy continuing market demand for the Shares and to manage the 
premium to net asset value at which the Shares trade. When issued, the new Shares will rank pari passu with the 
existing Shares in issue. The block listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 23 April 2025. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc        020 4617 1040 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary 
 
 
Winterflood Investment Trusts             020 3100 0000 
Neil Morgan

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: ALS 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  383617 
EQS News ID:  2120598 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2120598&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
