M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Application for General Block Listing 22-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 April 2025 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Application for General Block Listing M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 23,000,000 ordinary shares of one penny each (the "Shares") to be admitted to listing in the closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market, respectively. The Shares may be issued from time to time for cash and in accordance with the Company's articles of association, provided that such issues are made at prices of not less than the prevailing net asset value per Share. Any Shares will be issued under the block listing to satisfy continuing market demand for the Shares and to manage the premium to net asset value at which the Shares trade. When issued, the new Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Shares in issue. The block listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 23 April 2025. For further information please contact: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 020 4617 1040 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary Winterflood Investment Trusts 020 3100 0000 Neil Morgan

