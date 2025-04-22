Anzeige
Rexel sells Finland operations to Ahlsell, in line with active portfolio management strategy

Finanznachrichten News

Rexel sells Finland operations to Ahlsell, in line with active portfolio management strategy

Rexel, a leading distributor of electrical products, solutions and services, has reached an agreement to sell its Finnish operations to Ahlsell, a Nordic regional distributor of installation products, tools and supplies. With 311 employees, Rexel's Finland operations generated sales of €254 million in 2024.

The divestment of Rexel Finland is fully in line with the Group's active portfolio management strategy, which prioritizes acquisitions in combination with targeted divestments designed to allocate resources to markets offering the highest value-creation potential for Rexel.

Since 2021, Rexel has acquired approximately €2.7bn1 worth of additional sales (14% of global turnover) and divested €600 million1 (c.3% of global turnover).

The completion of the transaction remains subject to customary regulatory clearance including the approval of the competition authorities.

1sum of turnover at time of acquisition / divestment

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 17 countries, with more than 27,000 employees.
The Group's sales were €19.3 billion in 2024.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com (mailto:ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com)

PRESS

Brunswick: Laurence FROST +33 6 31 65 57 06 lfrost@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment

  • 2025 04 22 - Rexel sells Finland operations to Ahlsell (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f9c8655d-8911-4e35-b53c-f48b61fc6a07)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
