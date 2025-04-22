Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Sends, specialising in cross-border payments and digital finance solutions, participated in the FastBull Finance Summit 2025 held in Dubai last week. The highlight of the company's presence was a keynote speech delivered by Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends, focused on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in digital banking and cryptocurrency.

Sends CEO Alona Shevtsova

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10281/249333_3d7e9466c44bc808_001full.jpg

Addressing an audience of global investment leaders, tech innovators, and policymakers, Alona Shevtsova emphasised the possibilities and threats of embracing AI-driven technologies. Her speech explored how AI enhances operational efficiency and redefines customer experience, risk management, and compliance in digital banking and crypto.

"AI is not the future-it is the now. From predictive analytics and fraud prevention to personalised banking and crypto asset management, AI is helping us reimagine what financial services can be," said Alona Shevtsova. "At Sends, we're actively integrating smart technologies while ensuring human oversight remains in place. There are still many pitfalls to explore."

Alona Shevtsova also touched on the ethical and regulatory considerations surrounding AI adoption, calling for greater collaboration between tech innovators, regulators, and financial institutions to ensure responsible implementation.

The FastBull Finance Summit is recognised as one of the most influential platforms for shaping the global finance community, attracting industry pioneers worldwide. Sends' participation underscores the company's commitment to innovation and thought leadership in digital finance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249333

SOURCE: Sends