Il Lanificio, the premium Italian apparel brand and a Njord Partners portfolio company, is pleased to announce the opening of two new stores this Spring in Amsterdam and Fidenza. These additions bring Il Lanificio's portfolio to 21 stores, further strengthening its growing European footprint.

The Fidenza store in Italy opened 17 April 2025, situated within one of Italy's premier more exclusive outlet villages, offering access to a high volume of fashion-conscious shoppers from across the region. The Amsterdam store opened its doors on 14 March 2025 and is located close to the heart of the city's bustling retail district, a key destination for both locals and international visitors.

The Amsterdam opening marks Il Lanificio's fifth international store outside of Italy, a significant milestone in the brand's continued global expansion, following the successful launches in Roppenheim, France and Agira, Sicily in December 2024, and builds on the momentum from the brand's presence in top-tier retail locations. Additional openings are planned for later this year as Il Lanificio continues to bring its refined Italian style to new markets.

From a technological standpoint, Il Lanificio new omnichannel platform strengthens the link between the retail and online channels with the launch of the new exclusive loyalty program 'IL LANIFICIO CLUB'. The loyalty program aims at offering a better shopping experience, enhancing the relationship between brand and club members who can access exclusive benefits and receive highly personalized communications.

Filippo Vadda, CEO of Il Lanificio, commented "The openings of our new stores in Amsterdam and Fidenza mark another important step in Il Lanificio's European growth journey. These stores reflect our commitment to making premium Italian craftsmanship more accessible to discerning customers across the continent."

Arvid Trolle, Partner at Njord Partners, said: "We are delighted to be part of Il Lanificio's international expansion, which underscores our strong confidence in the brand's growth potential and the timeless allure of Italian design. We are proud to be partners on this exciting journey of global growth and brand development.

About Il Lanificio

Il Lanificio is an Italian outlet apparel brand of luxury made-in-Italy products. It is recognised by customers for having one of the best price-to-quality offers in the casual-chic and formal market. The first Il Lanificio retail store opened in 2002, and now has 21 stores across Italy, two in Switzerland, one in France, one in The Netherlands and one in San Marino. Il Lanificio continues to grow whilst remaining focused on traditional design and excellent quality.

To find out more visit: https://www.illanificio.it/en/

About Njord Partners

Njord Partners is a special situations investment manager and provider of long-term flexible capital solutions. Established in 2013, Njord Partners manages capital in excess of €1 billion. Investing in European middle-market companies facing complex situations, its mission is to deliver superior risk-weighted returns to investors while preserving capital. As a capital partner, Njord Partners offers flexible debt and equity solutions, actively facilitating strategic and operational enhancements within its portfolio companies to drive value.

To find out more visit: https://njordpartners.com/

