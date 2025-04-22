HIRONIC: Overcoming the Limits of Injectables: SYNERJET PRO Enters Pre-Market Stage in Russia to Deliver Smarter Solutions for Safety-Conscious Patients

SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HIRONIC, a global leader in energy-based medical aesthetic devices, announces the pre-market entry of its needle-free transdermal delivery system, SYNERJET PRO, into the Russian market. This milestone marks a pivotal step in advancing aesthetic treatment options in Russia, offering an innovative alternative to both traditional injection therapy and topical applications.

The Russian market for skin booster and mesotherapy treatments is rapidly expanding, driven by increasing demand for visible results with less downtime. However, a significant segment of patients remains hesitant about injectables due to discomfort, risk of complications, and fear of needles-while topical products often fall short in delivering desired results.

SYNERJET PRO overcomes these limitations by delivering active ingredients through high-velocity jet propulsion combined with simultaneous electroporation-completely needle-free. This approach enables fast, uniform delivery of therapeutic agents into the skin while remaining 100% non-invasive. It provides a comfortable and risk-free alternative to injections for safety-conscious patients, while also unlocks greater efficacy than traditional topical application, making it a breakthrough for both injectable and non-injectable treatment protocols.

"SYNERJET PRO represents a shift toward smarter, patient-centered treatment delivery," said Mr. Jinu Lee, CEO of HIRONIC. "It enables practitioners to serve a broader patient base, including those seeking effective results without invasive procedures."

By eliminating injection-related anxiety and expanding treatment possibilities, SYNERJET PRO is expected to significantly accelerate the adoption of skin booster therapies in aesthetic practices throughout Russia. It offers a new tool for practitioners to improve patient satisfaction, expand service offerings, and gain a competitive edge.

HIRONIC has partnered with a major Russian distributor with over a decade of experience representing global aesthetic brands. The partner will oversee regulatory certification and lead the market entry strategy. SYNERJET PRO is currently entering its pre-market phase, with compliance procedures underway and full launch anticipated in the near future.

About HIRONIC

Headquartered in South Korea, HIRONIC is a leading global manufacturer of medical aesthetic devices, specializing in HIFU, RF, laser, and needle-free technologies. With a presence in over 80 countries, HIRONIC has introduced iconic devices such as Doublo and Doublo Gold to the international market.

Website: www.hironic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667982/SYNERJET_PRO_Pre_Market_Entry_20250416.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/overcoming-the-limits-of-injectables-synerjet-pro-enters-pre-market-stage-in-russia-to-deliver-smarter-solutions-for-safety-conscious-patients-302433839.html