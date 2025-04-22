Computational Fluid Dynamics Market to Reach $5.3 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rising adoption of industry 4.0 & increase in environmental regulations and sustainability efforts are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Computational Fluid Dynamics Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), and End User (Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Energy, Material & Chemical Processing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "computational fluid dynamics market" was valued at $2.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2033.

Surge in demand for high-performance computing (HPC) & big data analytics and increase in adoption in automotive & aerospace Industries are the factors expected to propel the growth of the global computational fluid dynamics market. However, factors such as high licencing cost and data privacy concerns are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global market.

Request Sample Pages:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A175424

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $5.3 billion CAGR 7.20 % Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region. Drivers Growing Demand for High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Increasing Adoption in Automotive & Aerospace Industries Opportunity Rising Adoption of Industry 4.0

Increasing Environmental Regulations and Sustainability Efforts Restraint High Licensing Cost

Data privacy concerns

Buy this Complete Report (395 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/computational-fluid-dynamics-market/purchase-options

The software segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the computational fluid dynamics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as most industries require specialized CFD software for simulation, analysis, and design optimization. Companies in automotive, aerospace, energy, and manufacturing rely on these solutions to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance product performance. The increasing adoption of cloud-based and AI-integrated CFD software are further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the services segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 8.39% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as to the rising demand for customized CFD solutions, software integration, and consulting services. As businesses seek expert guidance, training, and technical support to optimize their CFD applications, the need for professional services is increasing drives the segment growth in the computational fluid dynamics market.

The on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than two-thirds of the computational fluid dynamics market revenue as large enterprises, especially in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and energy, prefer in-house infrastructure for better control, data security, and high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the cloud segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to its cost-effectiveness, scalability, and accessibility. Cloud-based CFD solutions eliminate the need for expensive hardware, allowing businesses of all sizes to perform simulations without heavy infrastructure investments, which is driving the growth of this segment in the global computational fluid dynamics industry.

The automotive segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By end user, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing nearly one-third of the computational fluid dynamics market revenue, owing to to the industry's reliance on CFD for vehicle design optimization, aerodynamic analysis, and thermal management. Manufacturers utilize CFD to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve overall vehicle performance, which is crucial for meeting stringent environmental regulations and consumer expectations. This is also anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, the energy segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing the global shift towards renewable energy sources, where CFD plays a vital role in designing and optimizing wind turbines, solar panels, and other energy infrastructure. As countries invest in expanding their renewable energy capacities to meet sustainability goals, the demand for CFD simulations to enhance efficiency and performance in energy projects is rapidly increasing, thereby, driving the growth of this segment in the global computational fluid dynamics market.

North America held a major share of the market in 2023.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the computational fluid dynamics market revenue, owing to its robust aerospace, automotive, and energy sectors that heavily utilize CFD for design optimization and performance enhancement. The presence of leading CFD software providers, such as ANSYS Inc. and Autodesk Inc., along with substantial investments in research and development (R&D), further solidifies the region's dominance. This is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increasing industrialization, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and India, where expanding automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries are adopting CFD solutions to enhance product design and efficiency. In addition, significant investments in renewable energy projects and infrastructure development are further propelling the demand for CFD applications in the region.

Enquiry Before Buying:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A175424

Leading Market Players: -

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

COMSOL AB

Dassault Systemes

Flow Science, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Siemens A.G.

SimScale GmbH

The MathWorks, Inc.

The AnyLogic Company.

National Instruments

PTC Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

M-Star Simulations, LLC

Maya HTT

Simulent Consulting, Inc.

Tridiagonal Solutions

Quest Consultants Inc.

EnginSoft SpA

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A175424

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the computational fluid dynamics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/computational-fluid-dynamics-market-to-reach-5-3-billion-globally-by-2033-at-7-2-cagr-allied-market-research-302434163.html