WorldOne Energies has commissioned a 1. 2 GW solar module manufacturing line that will produce its Supreme series n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) panels. From pv magazine India India-based WorldOne Energies has commissioned a 1. 2 GW solar module manufacturing line designed for high-speed, high-efficiency production of n-type TOPCon monocrystalline bifacial Supreme Series modules ranging from 525 watts-peak (Wp) to 650 Wp. "The new line operates 33% faster than standard Indian production lines, enhancing output efficiency and reducing lead times," said WorldOne Energies. "A key ...

