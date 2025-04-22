Anzeige
Dow Jones News
22.04.2025 09:39 Uhr
DJ Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc (MEGA LN) 
Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
22-Apr-2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.7098 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 936500 
CODE: MEGA LN 
ISIN: IE000YBGJ9I4 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE000YBGJ9I4 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MEGA LN 
LEI Code:   213800TD9G3Y5DL54346 
Sequence No.: 383785 
EQS News ID:  2121132 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2121132&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
