Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist (MTHU LN) Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.7818 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 177705 CODE: MTHU LN ISIN: LU2891727930 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2891727930 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTHU LN LEI Code: 213800BMEYV23FGXAU96 Sequence No.: 383786 EQS News ID: 2121134 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 22, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)